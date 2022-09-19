President Biden signs 'Emergency Disaster Declaration' for Puerto Rico on heels of Hurricane Fiona

Fiona has devastated the U.S territory, causing major flooding and infrastructure damage.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Puerto Rico has been slammed by Hurricane Fiona, and rain from the storm continues to batter the U.S Territory.

Eddie Vazquez was born in Youngstown but moved to the island as a teen. He lives in Gurabo and also happens to be my cousin.

"El Huracán entered the area of Guanica and Yaucoa so basically the center of the island," Eddie told me. "It's been 36 hours of raining, no stop."

With much of the island under water, there is nowhere to go for the people of Puerto Rico — no stores to help them restock, no power to help the recovery process, no clean water for those on the island to use for their everyday essential needs. Families are taking in other family members after their houses have been destroyed.

"They cut the water off," Vazquez continued. "We have to wait until they process the water so they can send it again. My wife's aunt, she lost everything in her house. Right now she is here in my house."

Monday, President Joe Biden signed an Emergency Disaster Declaration to offer the island more manpower in the rebuilding efforts. He said this on Twitter earlier today: Biden also called Puerto Rico's governor from Air Force One to discuss the island's needs.

Today, I spoke with @GovPierluisi to address the immediate needs of Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Fiona.



We discussed federal personnel working to assist the island's recovery, and I assured the Governor that we'll increase support substantially in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/Qc9goBEZxm — President Biden (@POTUS) September 19, 2022