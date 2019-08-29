BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A state of emergency has been declared for the entire state of Florida ahead of Hurricane Dorian's expected landfall sometime this weekend.

Gov. Ron DeSantis initially declared a state of emergency for counties in Dorian's path. Thursday afternoon, DeSantis extended that declaration to include all 67 Florida counties.

“Today, I am declaring a state of emergency to ensure Florida is fully prepared for Hurricane Dorian,” DeSantis said Wednesday. “It’s important for Floridians on the East Coast to monitor this storm closely."

"Every Florida resident should have seven days of supplies, including food, water and medicine, and should have a plan in case of disaster. I will continue to monitor Hurricane Dorian closely with emergency management officials. The state stands ready to support all counties along the coast as they prepare.”

A state of emergency allows state and local governments time to focus on preparing communities ahead of a storm. It also helps state and local governments coordinate resources with the federal government.

