Three areas being watched in the tropics

Grace became the seventh named storm of the 2021 hurricane season.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The tropics are busy with three areas being monitored. The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Fred, Tropical Depression Grace, and a third area that has a high chance for further development.

Tropical Storm Fred:

Tropical Storm Fred is located over the east-central Gulf of Mexico. Through Tuesday, heavy rainfall could lead to flash, urban, small stream, and isolated river flooding impacts across portions of southern Florida, the Big Bend and Panhandle of Florida, southeast Alabama, portions of Georgia, and parts of the western Carolinas.

From Tuesday onward, heavy rain and flood impacts could continue into other portions of the Southeast and into the southern and central Appalachians and Piedmont as Fred interacts with a front in the area.

Dangerous storm surge is possible along portions of the coast of the Florida Panhandle and the Florida Big Bend region, and a storm surge Warning is in effect for this area.

Tropical storm conditions are expected in the tropical storm warning area in the Florida Panhandle beginning on Monday.

Tropical Depression Grace:

Tropical Depression Grace is located over the northeastern Caribbean Sea a couple of hundred miles east-southeast of the Dominican Republic.

Heavy rainfall could lead to flash and urban flooding over the Virgin Islands. Across Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti, heavy rainfall may lead to flash, urban and small stream flooding, along with the potential for mudslides.

There is a risk of some wind and rainfall impacts across the Turks and Caicos Islands, the Bahamas, Cuba, and Florida, but forecast uncertainty is much higher than usual.

Elsewhere in the Tropics:

A small but well-defined area of low pressure was located about 160 miles northeast of Bermuda.

Conditions appear conducive for continued development, and if these development trends continue, a tropical depression could form while the low moves slowly to the south or south-southwest at about 5 mph, near Bermuda.

Midlands Forecast:

The workweek will be unsettled. There will be a chance for showers and storms each day.

Fred may help enhances the moisture across the South, including for us here in the Midlands. Severe weather is not expected, but heavy downpours will possible.

Scattered showers and storms are expected Monday. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s.

Rain will be likely Tuesday. The clouds and rain will keep temperatures a little lower. Highs will be in the lower 80s.