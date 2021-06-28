Tropical storm may form off the SC coast today

The low pressure system may become the 4th named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A tropical system will move onshore in South Carolina, but is only expected to bring rain, not damaging winds.

The well-defined area of low pressure is located about 190 miles east-southeast of Hilton Head Island. It is producing a large area of showers and storms. If the storm gets more organized, tropical advisories may be issued later today.

If advisories are initiated, then tropical storm warnings could be required for a portion of the Georgia and South Carolina coasts with short notice.

This will help increase the moisture across the Midlands today and tomorrow. Seasonable weather is expected by midweek. Then the chances for rain will increase by the end of the workweek.

The focus today across the Southeast will be the tropical system off the South Carolina/Georgia coast. The National Hurricane Center now gives this area a 70% chance of further development.

The low is forecast to move west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph, and the system should reach the coast of southern South Carolina or Georgia by this evening.

Regardless of development, the low will help increase the moisture across the state, including the Midlands, especially the southern and eastern Midlands.

Showers and storms will be possible during the heat of the day. Severe weather is not expected, but heavy, tropical downpours will be possible.

Temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. With the added moisture, heat index values will make it feel even hotter at times.

As the tropical low continues to move west, the chances for rain will decrease tonight. A few showers will be possible overnight though. Lows will be in the lower 70s Tuesday morning.

Typical summer-like weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the lower 90s. There will be a chance for a few showers and storms both days.

A front will approach the area by the end of the workweek. The rain chances will increase Friday and Saturday. Showers and storms will be likely Saturday, but some slightly drier air may move into the Midlands for the July the 4th holiday.

Elsewhere in the Tropics:

An area of low pressure associated with a tropical wave is producing a small cluster of showers and thunderstorms over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean.