Watch Live: Sally has rapidly intensified into a Category 1 hurricane, winds at 90 mph

Sally is still expected to make landfall on the Gulf Coast as a Category 2 hurricane with around 105 mph maximum sustained winds.

NEW ORLEANS — Sally has made the jump from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane in a rather short amount of time, this intensification has occurred at a rapid pace but by definition the storm did not undergo rapid intensification.

Rapid intensification is defined as a jump in sustained winds by 30 knots or near 35 mph in a period of 24 hours according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of Sunday's 10 AM CDT advisory winds were at 60 mph. At the special advisory issued at 11:30 AM CDT today winds were sustained at 90 mph, a jump of about 30 mph in 24 hours.

Sally was struggling with persistent wind shear throughout the day yesterday that gradually relaxed overnight. The storm once again became more vertically stacked and intensification began quickly.

The location of Sally over extremely warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico means it has almost an endless supply of energy. The warm waters also extend down to a depth which due to upwelling will continuously supply the storm with more warm waters.

The forward speed of the storm will come more into play over the next 12-24 hours as it is forecast to slow. This means more time over warm ocean waters and prolonged impacts as the storm roars ashore.

This is a life-threatening storm surge event. Onshore winds that will persist for many hours will drive inundation levels over 10' in some locations. On approach to the coast late tonight and early tomorrow morning further intensification is expected. Sally at landfall could be a Category 2 hurricane with sustained winds of 105 mph, if not stronger.

► Track the tropics with live updates delivered directly to your phone. Text APP to 504-529-4444 to download the FREE WWL-TV News app now or find us in the iOS App Store or Google Play.

The most recent forecast track from the National Hurricane Center has the storm potentially passing right over the far southeastern tip of Lousiana before turning more northerly and heading into southern Mississippi. This is an adjustment farther to the east, good news for our area.

Hurricane warnings are in effect from Morgan City, Louisiana, to the Alabama / Florida border, including metropolitan New Orleans, Lake Pontchartrain, and Lake Maurepas.

Storm surge warnings extend from Port Fourchon, Louisiana, to the Mississippi / Alabama border including Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, Lake Borgne, and Mobile Bay.

Hurricane Sally Impacts

Storm Surge

Storm Surge

A combination of dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. Just like with rain, if the storm does move farther east, that could mean some lowered surge levels. Surge is expected to start late Monday and continue into at least early Wednesday.

With the high tide, water could reach the following heights if the peak surge occurs at the same time:

The mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs including Lake Borgne: 7-11 ft

Ocean Springs to MS/AL Border: 5-8 ft

Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas: 4-6 ft

Port Fourchon to Mouth of the Mississippi River: 3-5 ft

Burns Point to Port Fourchon: 1-3 ft

Rain

Sally is expected to be a slow-moving system as it approaches land, producing 8 to 16 inches of rainfall with isolated amounts of 24 inches of rain possible for portions of the Gulf Coast from South Mississippi to the western Florida panhandle. Totals for Southeast Louisiana could be lower thanks to being on the west side of the storm.

There may be a tight gradient of rain totals across our area with the heaviest bands to the east and much lower amounts the farther west you go.

It looks possible that we could see the highest totals over coastal Mississippi and even farther east with much lesser amounts to the west closer to Baton Rouge. This would put much of southeast Louisiana somewhere in the middle with at least a few inches of rain possible - but if Sally tracks a little farther east, much of our area may end up with manageable rain totals of a few inches or less.

Right now a flash flood watch covers most of our area for a potential 6-12 inches of rain and isolated areas with up to 20 inches. Again, these numbers could decrease depending on Sally's eventual path.

Winds

Tropical-storm-force winds (39 mph or higher) could start to move over extreme coastal areas during the day Monday and slowly spread over the rest of the area Monday night into Tuesday. Hurricane-force-winds will be possible particularly near the coast starting late Monday and lasting into early Wednesday.

A tornado or two may occur Monday afternoon into Tuesday over coastal areas of the Gulf Coast.

► Track the tropics, live updates from Your Local Weather Experts delivered directly to you throughout hurricane season by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

‎New Orleans News from WWL ‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...