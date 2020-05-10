Delta forecast to grow in size and intensity as it moves through Gulf

Hurricane conditions move into Louisiana starting on Friday.

NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane Delta

Hurricane Watches have been issued west of Grand Isle. East of Grand Isle to Bay St. Louis is under a Tropical Storm Watch. The New Orleans area and lakes are under a Tropical Storm Watch.

Delta is now in the Gulf of Mexico and winds have weakened to 85 mph. It is still moving quickly at 17 mph to the northwest. It is expected to be in the Gulf this afternoon & will intensify back to a major hurricane Thursday. Landfall is still expected around Fri. afternoon/evening in Louisiana. The track has shifted west with this update and more toward SW Louisiana. However, impacts are still possible in SE Louisiana.

STORM SURGE

The entire area is under a Storm Surge Watch.

Pecan Island, LA to Port Fourchon, LA including Vermilion Bay...7-11 feet.

Port Fourchon, LA to Ocean Springs, MS including Lake Borgne...4-6 feet.

Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas...3-5 feet.

Ocean Springs, MS to AL/FL border including Mobile Bay...2-4 feet.

WINDS

Tropical Storm force winds will be possible across the entire area starting early Friday with gust to 45+ mph possible. The strongest winds will be near the center, which could be west of SE Louisiana.

RAIN

Heavy rain will fall closer to the center and that's where the highest amounts will be. Early totals for the New Orleans area will be around 1-2"

Bayou/River Parishes could see the higher rain total with 1-3 inches possible.

Northshore could see 1-3 inches with the current forecast.

South Mississippi might see the lowest totals of .5-1.5".

Delta will move farther inland on Saturday and our weather will start to improve as the rain comes to an end with less wind.

Delta made landfall south of Cancun, MX in Puerto Morelos, MX this morning at 5:30 AM CT as a Cat. 2 hurricane with 110 mph winds. This landfall will briefly disrupt the flow of the storm as it moves into the southern Gulf later today.

VIDEO: Latest projected track, computer models

It will make a turn to the north on Thursday as a trough of low pressure over Texas pulls it northward. We will have a few rain bands moving across SE Louisiana and some of them could have tornadoes. The trough will then take Delta toward Louisiana on Friday.

Delta will move over some slightly cooler waters and this will help to weaken it back down to a Cat. 3 at landfall Friday afternoon to Saturday morning along the southwest to south-central Louisiana coast. The hurricane is likely to be a big storm and moving quickly. It will not be able to weaken a lot, so the impacts will still be a problem for Louisiana.

The biggest is going to be storm surge and it could be significant for areas west of the Mouth of the Mississippi River. The strongest winds will be near the center, but the tropical storm force winds will reach well away from the center.

Right now there are no other areas that look likely to develop soon in the Atlantic basin.

