Tropical Depression Five forms in the north Atlantic

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tropical Depression Five formed in the north Atlantic early Thursday morning. It is forecast to become a tropical storm as early as today and become our first hurricane of the 2022 season this week. There are two other areas in the tropics being watched by the National Hurricane Center, but none of them pose any threat to landmasses at this time.

Tropical Depression Five was located over the north Atlantic. The depression was moving toward the east-northeast very slowly. It is expected to drift east through Friday night. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. It is forecast to strengthen and may become a tropical storm later today. There are no watches or warnings in effect for this system.

Another area in the Atlantic being watched is located several hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands. Environmental conditions remain only marginally conducive for development, buy any additional strengthening of the system over the next few days could lead to the formation of a tropical depression.

The disturbance is forecast to move slowly west-northwest, toward the adjacent waters of the northern Leeward Islands. The NHC gives this area an 80% chance of further development over the next five days.

The last area of concern is an area of low pressure located over and to the north of the Cabo Verde Islands. While surface observations indicate pressures are low in this area, the associated shower activity is currently poorly organized.