Tropical Storm Elsa will bring rain to the South Carolina mid-week

We're tracking Tropical Storm Elsa, which will make landfall in Florida early Wednesday and bring rain to South Carolina Wednesday evening into Thursday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tropical Storm Elsa continues to bring rain and wind to Cuba and is on track to bring tropical storm conditions to the Florida Keys and west coast of the sunshine state earlier this week. Elsa will weaken as it moves inland, but rain and a few gusty thunderstorms are possible Wednesday evening through Thursday morning as the storm passes over South Carolina.

As of 8 AM update from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Elsa had winds of 65 mph and was moving to the NW at 14 mph. The storm is located about 55 miles ESE of Cayo Largo, Cuba with a pressure of 1006 mb. The next advisory is at 11 am.

Overnight, Tropical Storm Watches were extended northward and now include the entire west coast of the state. A Hurricane Warning is in effect for the Cuban provinces of Cienfuegos and Matanzas. A Hurricane Watch is in effect for the Cuban province of Camaguey

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for the Florida Keys from Craig Key to the Dry Tortugas and the west coast of Florida from Flamingo to Englewood. Tropical Storm Warnings are also in effect for the Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Villa Clara, Mayabeque, and Havana. The Florida Keys from Craig Key westward to the Dry Tortugas.

Tropical Storm Watches are in effect for the Florida keys from east of Craig Key to Ocean Reef, Florida Bay, and the west coast of Florida from Englewood north to the Aucilla river in the Florida big bend.

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for the west coast of Florida from Bonita Beach to the Suwannee River

Tropical Storm Elsa will make landfall in Cuba on Monday afternoon and pass near Havana before emerging in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday evening. The storm will likely weaken slightly over Cuba, but it's expected to be a high end tropical storm with winds of 65 mph as it passes northwest of Key West and moves just offshore of the Tampa Bay area on Tuesday. The storm will make landfall north of Tampa near Cedar Key, FL overnight on Tuesday, and then move inland over North Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina on Wednesday.

South Carolina Impacts

In the South Carolina Midlands, scattered showers are possible on Wednesday morning ahead of Elsa with a few peeks of sunshine. Thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday afternoon with tropical downpours expected in the eastern half of the state Wednesday evening and overnight. Rainfall may reach 2" in these heavier downpours. Most of the rain from Elsa will move out early Thursday morning, but muggy air will remain in place so afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected for the remainder of the week.

Model guidance brings the heaviest rain from Elsa into the eastern Midlands, but a subtle shift in Elsa's track could move the heavier rain bands into more of the midlands, or send all the heavy rain offshore and bring only showers for the Midlands.

Although a few storms mid-week could contain gusty winds, Elsa is not expected to bring widespread wind to the South Carolina Midlands. Along the coast, a stiff onshore flow will bring rough surf and gusty winds at times starting Wednesday morning and lingering through early Thursday.