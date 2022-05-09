Tropical update: Hurricane Danielle to weaken, Earl to strengthen

A tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic is also being monitored for possible tropical development.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The National Hurricane Center is tracking two named storms and is watching another area in the eastern tropical Atlantic for possible tropical development.

Tropical Storm Earl is moving north-northwest at about 5 mph. The storm was nearly 800 miles south of Bermuda. It had winds of 50 mph with some stronger gusts. It is forecast to strengthen and become the first major hurricane of the season.

According to the NHC, heavy rainfall from Earl is expected to lead to limited flash, urban, and small stream flooding impacts over the Leeward Islands, U.S. and British Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico today.

Rapid rises on rivers and mudslides in areas of steep terrain are possible in Puerto Rico. Considerable flood impacts cannot be ruled out in the areas that receive heavier rainfall.

Earl is forecast to remain to the north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico today, but gusty winds, especially in squalls, remain possible on those islands. There are no watches or warnings in effect for Earl.

Hurricane Danielle is the season’s first hurricane. Danielle was moving north-northeast over the central north Atlantic. It had winds of 90 mph with some stronger gusts. It was moving at 8 mph.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. Danielle is expected to weaken as it moves over cooler waters.

A tropical wave located southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce a broad area of disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity.

An area of low pressure is forecast to form in the next day or so, and conditions appear slightly favorable for additional development.