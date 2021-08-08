Two tropics areas being watched as the Atlantic becomes active

Our weather will be seasonably hot and humid. There will be a chance for some rain each day.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The tropics are starting wake up again after a month-long break. There are two areas in the Atlantic being monitored by the National Hurricane Center.

So far this year, hurricane season has produced five named storms. There have been no named storms since Elsa dissipated on July 9. At one point, Elsa was a hurricane. It was the first hurricane of the 2021 season.

The NHC is watching two areas in the Atlantic for possible tropical development.

An area of low pressure located several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are expected to be favorable to support some gradual development over the next few days.

This system could become a tropical depression while it moves west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph. The disturbance is forecast to reach portions of the Lesser Antilles late Monday, and then move near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Tuesday, and near Hispaniola around the middle of this week.

Interests in those areas should monitor the progress of this system, as it could bring locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds to portions of that area.

The NHC gives this area a 50% chance of further development over the next five days.

The second area worth watch is located over the tropical Atlantic about midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles.

Conditions appear to be only marginally conducive for development, but this system could still become a tropical depression later this week while it moves toward the west-southwest around 10 mph.

The NHC gives this area a 40% chance of further development over the next five days.

Here in the Midlands:

Our weather will be seasonably hot and humid. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s. Through the workweek there will be a least a small chance for some showers and storms.