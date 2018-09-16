Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) - A fifth person has died in South Carolina from Florence, and this time the death happened in the Midlands, the first reported in that region of the state.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety says the accident at 7 a.m. Monday in Kershaw County on Interstate 20 near mile marker 106.

Download the WLTX app for the latest information

According to troopers, a pickup truck went off the side of the road and hit an overpass support beam. The driver died at the scene.

This brings the total number of weather-related fatalities in South Carolina to five.

LIVE BLOG: Tropical Storm Florence Latest Updates and Video

© 2018 WLTX