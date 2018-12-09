Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections is moving some prisoners from the coast.

According to Interim Communications director Dexter Lee, the Palmer Pre-Release Center, a level 1 minimum custody in Florence has been evacuated due to Hurricane Florence.

The 266 inmates assigned to Palmer were moved to Turbeville, a more secure prison.

The agency says it is in constant contact with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division as they continue to monitor the hurricane to determine if other prisons need to be evacuated.

Due to security reasons, the Corrections Department will not announce in advance any inmate movements.

You can also review the South Carolina Emergency Management Division's checklist for preparation. Again, no need to panic and run out and buy things at the grocery store. But it's just good to go ahead and look at it. There are a ton of good resources there.

