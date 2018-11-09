Columbia, SC (WLTX) Airbnb has activated its Open Homes Program to aid residents who have had to evacuate because of Hurricane Florence.

The Open Homes platform allows residents who have been displaced as well as emergency relief workers and volunteers who are coming to assist to find temporary accommodations with Airbnb hosts who are opening their homes free of charge.

Airbnb hosts in the following Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia communities are eligible to take part in the program and list their homes for free to evacuees and emergency relief workers:

Georgia: Atlanta Metropolitan Area, Augusta Metropolitan Area

North Carolina: Charlotte Metropolitan Area, Greensboro Metropolitan Area South Carolina: Columbia Metropolitan Area, Greenville and Spartanburg Metropolitan Area Virginia: Charlottesville Metropolitan Area

These $0 listings are available until October 1. Airbnb will continue to expand the territory of Open Home, click here to find housing.

