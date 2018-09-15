Charlotte, NC (WCNC) - Cancer patients in the Concord area will be surrounded by beautiful flowers after Hurricane Florence forced a couple to reschedule their wedding in North Carolina.

According to Atrium Health, a local couple who wished to remain anonymous donated fresh flowers to patients at Atrium Health.

Katie Gaier, the media relations coordinator for Atrium Health, said the couple didn't want the flowers to go to waste.

"The couple, along with their florist, decided to donate the flowers to patients at Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute in Concord," Gaier said. "As each patient finished their chemotherapy or infusion treatment, they got their pick of the beautiful arrangements. Oh- and the couple is determined- they are getting married next month, rain or shine!"

