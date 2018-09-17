An elderly man has been found dead in a partially submerged car in Union County after floodwaters receded, officials tell NBC Charlotte.

Deputies confirm the man was found dead this morning off Landsford Road, in a vehicle partially submerged by water. State Highway Patrol is handling the rest of the investigation.

According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, another man was successfully rescued along Fish Road in northeast Union County

A 1-year-old baby's body was also recovered in Union County after he was swept away from his mother, who was stranded in a flooded road, official said.

Deputies told NBC Charlotte a woman drove through the barricades on NC 218 and continued traveling east until her vehicle encountered rushing water flowing across the road. Officials said the woman left the roadway and came to a rest among a group of trees. The mother managed to free herself and Kaiden, who was in a car seat but lost her grip on him in the rushing water.

NBC Charlotte will update this developing story.

