(WLTX) - Food is stocked, water is ready — even the dogs have their emergency kits set — but what about those chickens in the back? It's time to hatch a plan!

First things first, make sure you have more than enough feed and water for your flock. The Chicken Chick says to store it all high above the ground in a dry, flood-proof area.

While you're at it, make your chicken's their very own emergency kit!

Have enough room in the house? Then it's best to give the chickens their own little place to ride out the store. Animal crates and cardboard boxes do the job, but you could also convert your bathroom using a tarp and pine shavings.

If inside isn't an option, it's best to prep your coop so it's as secure as possible before the storm hits.

Some tips from The Chicken Chick:

Strap down the coop

Inspect for anything loose

Remove movable objects

Unplug electrical power and water

Secure all windows and doors

Brace weak walls

Install hurricane straps

Don't forget to clear the area surrounding your coop to help diminish any wind damage. And, of course give your chickens a good check after the storm!

South Carolina has also activated some help for livestock, poultry and domestic animals throughout the state.

The Clemson Livestock Poultry Health, along with the ASPCA and National Animal Rescue and Sheltering Coalition, are also set to deploy teams throughout as needed. These teams include emergency pet shelter staff, animal search and rescue and animal related damage assessment.

You can also review the South Carolina Emergency Management Division's checklist for preparation. Again, no need to panic and run out and buy things at the grocery store. But it's just good to go ahead and look at it. There are a ton of good resources there.

