Columbia, SC (Greenville News) - Hurricane Florence caused more than $1.2 billion in damages in South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster estimated Thursday in a letter to members of the state's congressional delegation asking for their help in getting federal aid.

From various federal agencies, McMaster is seeking $540 million for disaster recovery aid, $18 million from the Federal Highway Administration, $300 million from a disaster relief fund, $125 million to aid farmers, $80 million from the Small Business Administration and $165 million from the National Flood Insurance Program.

The Disaster Relief Fund is governed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said Derrec Becker, a spokesman for the South Carolina Emergency Management Division. He said the fund is the primary fund his agency coordinates with local governments.

The disaster recovery aid comes from a fund managed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and managed in South Carolina by the state Commerce Department and the state's disaster recovery office, which was created after the 2015 floods, he said.

The storm has produced the second 1,000-year flood event in South Carolina in three years and killed at least eight people.

President Donald Trump, who visited the Carolinas Wednesday to review damage from the massive storm, has promised to help find the financial aid needed for both states to recover.

In his letter to the delegation, McMaster said he is requesting Trump to authorize federal disaster recovery funds as well as individual assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Administration in 23 counties on the eastern side of the state.

"Public Assistance in these categories can include funding to support repairs for public assets, such as roads and bridges; water control facilities; building and equipment replacement; restoration and repairs to utilities; and public parks and beaches," the governor wrote. "Individual Assistance can be granted to persons for temporary housing, home repairs for individuals, dollars towards home replacement, and some other necessary needs."

McMaster told the delegation that rainfall and flooding in North Carolina is sending "unheard of" water into South Carolina.

"The damage in the northeastern part of our state will be catastrophic, surpassing anything recorded in modern history," he wrote.

McMaster said his damage estimates are preliminary and officials said they are likely to change as floodwaters recede and more assessments are completed in the coming weeks and months.

