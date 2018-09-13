Swan Quarter, NC (Greenville News) - North Carolina's Outer Banks are starting to feel the effects of Hurricane Florence as rains from the storm and overwash have caused flooding along Highway 12, the main road that runs through Ocracoke and Hatteras islands.

As of Thursday afternoon the brunt of the storm surge was still to come.

Hyde County Commissioner Tom Pahl, who lives on Ocracoke Island and stayed for the hurricane, said about six inches of floodwater are already covering some of the island's most floodprone areas, including parts of Irvin Garrish Highway, which is Highway 12, between Ocracoke Seafood Company and Ride the Wind Surf Shop.

The island's Back Road is also flooded as at least four inches of water are covering the area near Ocracoke Coffee Company. Sunset Drive is also flooded, Pahl said.

"To be honest, we expect it to get a lot worse," he said. "The places that are flooding now are what Ocracokers know to be the usual places. More water will be covering Highway 12 as this storm goes along."

Dorothy Hester, a spokeswoman in Dare County's emergency operations center, said parts of Hatteras Island also are flooding and that multiple areas south of the Oregon Inlet Bridge are impassable.

"We're getting a lot of Atlantic Ocean overwash on Highway 12, so the road has closed," she said. "We think we are just beginning to experience what Florence could bring us.

So far there are no reports of injuries on Ocracoke or Hatteras islands and no reported power outages.

Hurricane Florence: Severe storm surge, prolonged flooding a threat to Carolinas

Wind gusts on both islands are in excess of 50 mph. The last ferries to the island ran Wednesday and were used only for the purposes of evacuating the islands.

North Carolina's coastline near the islands could experience storm surges between four feet and nine feet during Hurricane Florence.

In Swan Quarter, on Hyde County's mainland side, winds are reaching 30 to 50 mph, but no significant flooding had occurred as of just before 3 p.m.

By 4 p.m., western mainland Hyde County — communities from Rose Bay to Ponzer — had lost power.

