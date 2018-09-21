Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Floodwaters shut down large portions of Interstate 95 in the Carolinas this week, but some are opening back up Friday.

Drivers in Dillon and Florence counties are now able to use I-95 in both directions as of 4 p.m. Friday, according to a report from the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

This latest announcement mean all of the interstate is operational throughout South Carolina. However, several secondary routes in the northeast part of the state are still blocked due to floodwater.

In North Carolina, portions of I-95 remain closed, beginning at mile marker 13, US Route 74.

To keep up with road closures in your area, visit scdot.org.

© 2018 WLTX