Columbia, SC (WLTX) - When a shelter in North Carolina succumbed to the effects of Hurricane Florence, its animals needed a new home — Columbia was one.

Columbia Animal Services received 35 dogs, among other pets, from Anson County Shelter in North Carolina Sunday night. The evacuation was prompted by flooding and a partially collapsed ceiling at the shelter.

"Our shelter was already pretty full, but the truth is we were very happy to help another agency in need and now just as grateful that other agencies are now able to help us," said Marli Drum, superintendent of Columbia Animal Services. "It's a happy ending and the big winners in this are the dogs."

Those 35 dogs, along with others in the shelter, will make the trip to the Humane Educational Society in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Thursday. While some will stay in Chattanooga, others will be placed in other Humane Society of the United States shelters and rescue partners in Tennessee.

