Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Classrooms may be closed throughout Richland One, but the same can't be said for some cafeterias in the district.

Richland County School District One is providing free meals from 2 to 4 p.m. September 12 as schools close in preparation for Hurricane Florence.

All kids under the age of 18 are welcome, whether or not they attend a school in the district. No ID will be required.

Five participating locations:

Carver-Lyon Elementary School: 2100 Waverly Street, Columbia, SC 29204

St. Andrews Middle School: 1231 Bluefield Road, Columbia, SC 29210

A.C. Flora High School: 1 Falcon Drive, Columbia, SC 29204

Eau Claire High School: 4800 Monticello Road, Columbia, SC 29203

Lower Richland High School: 2615 Lower Richland Boulevard, Hopkins, SC 29061

