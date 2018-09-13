Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Schools out for Hurricane Florence, but some schools are making sure kids are getting the meals they need free of charge.
Participating schools:
- For Lexington One: Fulmer Middle from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. September 13-14 at 2305 Frink Street in Cayce. Available for kids 18 and younger.
- For Richland One: Carver-Lyon Elementary, Webber Elementary School, St. Andrews Middle School, Eau Claire High School, Lower Richland High School and A.C. Flora High School from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. September 13. Available for kids 18 and younger, whether or not they attend a Richland One school.
- Also for Richland One: Colony Apartments and Richland Village Apartments from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. September 13. Available for kids 18 and younger, whether or not they attend a Richland One school.
- For Richland Two: Dent Middle School and Ridge View High School from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. September 13-14.
- For Lexington-Richland Five: Irmo High School from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., as well as noon to 1:30 p.m. The district food truck will be in front of the school on St. Andrews road.
