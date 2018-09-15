Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Florence is making its way through the Midlands, and its leaving downed tree and utility lines and flooding in its path.

The storm's heavy rains and gusty winds have closed several roads in the area. Here are a few of those current road closures:

I-26 East at 111 mile marker- one lane blocked due to collision

Drawbill Road from Jeter to Sandy Hill- all lanes bloacked due to dam failure

Durham Drive from Tarrytown to Woodhurst- all lanes blocked due to dam failure

Arcadia Lakes Drive East from Trenhom to Sandwood- all lanes blocked due to dam failure

Arcadia Lakes Drive from Arcadia Woods Road to L-340- all lanes blocked due to dam failure

Creekwood Drive from Jeanette to Sara- all lanes blocked due to dam failure

Windmill Road on the 1800 block- closed

Senterfeit Road from the 600 block to Bright Leaf Road- closed

McLee Road on the 400 block- closed due to down tree

To find road closures in specific Midlands counties, visit scdot.org.

© 2018 WLTX