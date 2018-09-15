Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Nearly all South Carolina schools closed by Florence will reopen on Monday.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced Saturday that he lifted restrictions for schools. That mean local school districts now have the authority to decide if they'll reopen.

LIVE BLOG: Latest Updates on Florence as it moves through the Carolinas

Here is the list that we've received so far of what's open/closed. If you don't see your school district on there, don't worry: we'll keep updating this list:

Lee County Schools - CLOSED

Lexington School District 1- OPEN

Lexington School District 2- OPEN

Lexington School District 3 - OPEN

Lexington School District 4- NO DECISION YET

Lexington-Richland County District 5 - OPEN

Richland School District 1 - OPEN

Richland School District 2 - OPEN

Sumter County Schools - OPEN

Last Tuesday, the governor closed public schools in 26 counties in advance of the storm due to the threat posed by Florence. For some, that was because an evacuation order was in place. But for others, especially in the Midlands, it was for all the traffic caused by evacuees using the roads, as well as the need to use school buses to transport people from the coast.

Florence moved ashore in North Carolina Friday, and has brought catastrophic flooding to that region.

© 2018 WLTX