Hurricane Florence's track has shifted further south again, and if this holds up, it looks as it the state of South Carolina will see significant impacts from the storm for several days. At this point, people in the state should begin making their hurricane preparations.

Friday, September 14

12:12 p.m. Facebook has activated Safety Check for those in the path of Hurricane Florence, which is already bringing catastrophic flooding to the North Carolina coast.

You can find Safety Check by clicking the Crisis Response on the left navigation of the Facebook home page. The Safety Check for this specific event is called Hurricane Florence Across the Eastern United States. If you're looking for loved ones, you can click "Search for a friend" to see if any of your friends have marked themselves safe. Related: Facebook activates Safety Check for Hurricane Florence

11:21 a.m. 11 AM UPDATE: Florence has made landfall in North Carolina, and remains a Category 1 hurricane. And in advance of its eventual arrival in South Carolina, new warnings are in effect for the Midlands. Related: Tropical storm warning expanded to most of the Midlands

10:30 a.m. Here's something you don't see every day! Dolphins were swimming in the rising waters near the shore just after Hurricane Florence hit near Wilmington this morning.

10:20 a.m. News 19's Nic Jones spoke with one man evacuating ahead of Hurricane Florence who says he slept with his dogs in his truck last night to comfort them.

9:49 a.m. WOW! Check out this picture of an SUV nearly under water in New Bern, NC.

8:05 a.m. 8 AM UPDATE: Life-threatening storm surges and hurricane-force winds continue after Florence made landfall this morning near Wrightsville Beach, NC. The hurricane will continue to move slowly westward to southwestward Friday through Saturday.

8:02 a.m. HAVE HURRICANE FLORENCE QUESTIONS? Call the News 19 Help Desk at (803) 647-0299, and we can find you the answers you need.

7:35 a.m. The center of the eye of Hurricane Florence officially made landfall at 7:15 a.m. near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, according to the National Hurricane Center. Maximum sustained winds are estimated to be 90 mph.

6:09 a.m. 5 AM UPDATE: Florence remains a Category 1 hurricane as it approaches landfall in North Carolina. A tropical storm warning is in effect for Lee, Sumter, Calhoun, Clarendon, and Orangeburg Counties. And a tropical storm watch is in effect for Kershaw, Fairfield, Richland and Lexington Counties ahead of Florence's eventual arrival in South Carolina. Related: 5 AM: Florence Nearing Landfall, Tropical Storm Warning, Watches in Effect for the Midlands

Thursday, September 13

11:21 p.m. 11 PM UPDATE: Florence has been downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane weakening further as it approaches landfall in North Carolina. And in advance of its eventual arrival in South Carolina, new watches and warnings are in effect for the Midlands. Related: 11 PM: Tropical Storm Warning, Watches Expanded for the Midlands

11:03 p.m. DO NOT TEXT 911: Out of an abundance of caution, citizens in the City of Columbia and Richland County are urged not to use the Text to 911 feature that was announced by Richland County today: "While we are excited about this new technology, we feel that it is not in the best interest of public safety to launch this new feature during a critical weather event."

8:56 p.m. I-26 Eastbound lanes are now open for normal traffic flow. The flush and breakdown for Hurricane Florence lane reversal is complete. However, the evacuation is still in effect.

8:55 p.m. 8 PM UPDATE Hurricane Florence's outer bands are now moving ashore in the Carolinas, as the strong Category 2 storm gets ready for several days of impacting the Carolinas. Related: 8 PM: Tropical Storm Warning for Parts of the Midlands for First Time Ever

8:00 p.m. The SC Emergency Operations Center will be operational 24 hours a day until further notice.

7:56 p.m. Bands of torrential rain will are expected to move into the Charleston tri-county area Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

7:50 p.m. Red Cross Sumter shelters are open at Sumter High School at 2580 McCrays Mill Road and Mayewood Middle School at 4300 East Brewington road. Service animals are allowed at both shelters but NOT pets.

7:43 p.m. American Airlines has canceled all flights in and out of Columbia through Saturday, September 15. The airport will remain open during Hurricane Florence. For updates on flight operations you will need to contact your specific airline. Related: Hurricane Florence: Flight cancellations now at 1,645, more likely

7:36 p.m. Wind and rain have reached Myrtle Beach. Photo by reporter Jacob Reynolds/WLTX

6:52 p.m. Due to the hurricane all 11 Lexington county collection, recycling centers will be open on Friday September 14 until 5 p.m. They will be closed on Saturday September 15.

6:37 p.m. 2.6 magnitude earthquake hits McCormick, South Carolina, Thursday morning. Related: Earthquake Hits SC as Hurricane Florence Inches Closer

6:36 p.m. Emergency management is warning residents not to use beach sand when sandbagging.

6:19 p.m. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division has put out some numbers:

4,609 people staying in 66 evacuation shelters in the state

DHEC has opened 12 special medical needs shelters

Five pet shelters are open

More than 1100 state law enforcement officers are on duty

FEMA incident management assistant team is onsite

More than 2,200 people have been evacuated from 113 health care facilities along the coast

DHEC has assessed 241 dams in the projected path of the storm

5:36 p.m. Richland County residents and visitors can text 911 for help during an emergency. The initial text message a user sends to 911 should:

Be brief

Include the location of the emergency

Explain the type of assistance needed

Avoid use of abbreviations, symbols or emoticons

5:33 p.m. Historic Columbia will close its house museums and will cancel all tours Friday, Saturday and Sunday. They will resume with normal hours on Tuesday, September 18.

5:32 p.m. The SC State Museum will open again Friday, September 14, for kids ages 12 and under and evacuated families. General admission is free.

5:23 p.m. 5 PM Update: Hurricane Florence's outer bands are now moving ashore in the Carolinas, as the strong Category 2 storm gets ready for several days of impacting the Carolinas. Related: 5 PM: Tropical Storm Warning for Parts of the Midlands, Flash Flood Watch for All

5:20 p.m. Lane reversal on I-26 will end at 6 p.m. But SCDOT shared a photo of the I-26 crossover near I-77 — rainbow included.

5:19 p.m. Shelter locations are constantly being updated on the SCEMD website: scemd.org.

5:06 p.m. The WLTX phone bank is back! Call 803-647-0299 with all your Hurricane Florence questions!

5:05 p.m. A tropical storm warning has been issued for Clarendon, Lee and Sumter counties. A tropical storm watch is now in effect for Kershaw County.

5:04 p.m. There have been several rumors about Hurricane Florence, but we have the answers!

RUMOR: FEMA Does Not Have Enough Commodities On The Ground In Preparation For Hurricane Florence. FACT: The private sector is the first source for goods in the potentially affected areas. When their supply chain is disrupted, or stores are unable to open, then state, local and voluntary agencies will provide needed supplies. FEMA, working in coordination with those officials, will augment state and local resources as needed and requested. FEMA is forward staging meals, water, cots, blankets and other resources at Incident Support Bases in the Carolinas, Georgia, Virginia, and West Virginia to supplement the needs following Hurricane Florence. The quantity of supplies on hand will fluctuate as supplies are continuously moving.

RUMOR: Service Animals Are Not Allowed In Shelters. FACT: All service animals are allowed in shelters. Service animals are not pets. Service animals, which are individually trained to provide assistance to an individual with a disability, are authorized to relocate to survivor shelters per the “Pets Evacuation and Transportation Standards Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.”

RUMOR: There Are Reports That All Emergency Shelters And Hotels Are Required To Accommodate Pets For People Who Have Evacuated. FACT: Service animals are not pets. The Americans with Disabilities Act generally requires hotels and evacuation shelters to accommodate service animals. Private businesses, such as hotels, are not required to accept pets. Not all shelters accept pets. Check local media, or contact your local emergency management agency for shelters that do allow pets. Pet-friendly shelters may have requirements and restrictions for pets. Check their requirements before arriving at the site.

RUMOR: There Are Reports That Beach Sand Should Be Used If Sand Bag Distribution Sites Are Out Of Sand. This Is FALSE (September 12) FACT: Local emergency management in coastal areas is warning residents not to use beach sand for sandbagging. Residents should NOT be heading toward the beach. Also, sand at the beach is a vital barrier, acting as the first line of defense against the storm.

4:50 p.m. U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham met with the Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency Brock Long at FEMA’s National Response Coordination Center in Washington, D.C. Graham and Long discussed safety precautions for South Carolina and preparation for post-storm recovery efforts.

4:45 p.m. The following city parking garages are now full in Charleston: Queen St, Visitor Center, Wentworth, East Bay, Majestic Square and Francis Marion.

4:39 p.m. One of the businesses boarded up in Myrtle Beach is looking for the Lord's help. Photo by Jacob Reynolds/WLTX

4:35 p.m. The Allendale County shelter opened today at noon. It is located at the Allendale Elementary School at 3305 Allendale-Fairfax highway.

The Allendale county shelter is now open It is located at the Allendale Elementary school

4:33 p.m. United States Postal Service is suspending service in Charleston for area codes that begin with 294 or 295. Customers can call 1-800-ASK-USPS to obtain alternate Post Office locations.

4:31 p.m. 4 PM Update: Hurricane Florence's outer bands are now moving ashore in the Carolinas, as the strong Category 2 storm gets ready for several days of impacting the Carolinas. The storm is still considered dangerous with a high risk for flooding rain in South Carolina. Related: 4PM Update: Florence Still on Track to Impact South Carolina

4:28 p.m. Residents in Richland County can text 911 for help during the storm. It should include the location and type of assistance need. Abbreviations, symbols or emoticons should be avoided.

4:23 p.m. Florence businesses are boarding up against the storm — and thieves! One business owner says they've been robbed during past hurricanes.

4:01 p.m. USC-Columbia has canceled classes through September 17. The campus is also shut down. Classes are expected to resume on September 18.

3:35 p.m. Santee Cooper will have approximately 130 line and tree crews –roughly four times the number during normal conditions — working to restore outages on its system caused by Hurricane Florence, including more than 70 mutual aid and contract crews coming from Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, Louisiana and Missouri.

Santee Cooper workers getting ready for Hurricane Florence

3:27 p.m. The Publix at Carolina Forest in Myrtle Beach was packed and resident Sarah Kennedy took these photos. She said all the bread was gone and folks were snapping up ice cream. All major grocery stores in Myrtle Beach area she said are all closed now.

3:20 p.m. News19's Jacob Reynolds give an inside look at what Myrtle Beach looks like this afternoon before the storm hits.

3:18 p.m. During a press conference, Richland County officials say they are expecting wind gusts, heavy rain and flooding mid-day Saturday into Sunday.

3:03 p.m. SCEMD says only 6 inches of water can knock an adult over! Here are some flash flood safey tips:

3:02 p.m. More than 2,100 South Carolina National Guard airmen and soldiers have been mobilized.

3:01 p.m. About 25 evacuees enjoyed a free football game at Newberry College.

We have football at Setzler

3 p.m. U.S. 501 lane reversal is now complete out of Myrtle Beach.

2:59 p.m. Gov. Henry McMaster's press conference began with a prayer, asking for help and guidance during the storm.

2:48 p.m. The South Carolina State Fire Association has tips for those who may use candles during Hurricane Florence:

Make sure candles are on a stable surface in a fire resistant holder that is at least 12 inches away from anything flammable.

Avoid moving a burning candle during a power outage

Never leave a burning candle unattended

Make sure candles are out of reach of kids and pets

Don't use candles in a closet or small confined space

Never fall asleep while candles are burning

2:43 p.m. A gas station in Florence County is already shut down as the storm approaches.

2:41 p.m. Airbnbs around Columbia are stepping up to help evacuees.

2:39 p.m. News19's Michael Fuller met an evacuee who is struggling after his shelter won't allow his new dog.

2:14 p.m. Wells Fargo branches in Sumter will be closing today at 3 p.m.

Sumter Main: 4 N. Washington Street

Wesmark: 1119 Broad Street

Shaw Air Force Base: 530 Exchange St at ShawAFB

1:40 p.m. The City of Columbia is urging residents to cease putting yard trash and bulk items at the curb. This will help keep storm drains and roads clear of debris to reduce potential flooding. Bagging yard trash is not required, but recommended during potential high winds and storms. The Solid Waste Division will continue to collect yard trash on regular schedule.

1:38 p.m. Francis Marion and Sumter National Forests will close all campgrounds beginning at noon today, and they will stay closed until further notice due to Hurricane Florence. There is also a temporary suspension of creating reservations.

1:36 p.m. A Purple Heart Medal presentation scheduled to take place September 15 at 11 a.m. at the NCO Club at Fort Jackson has been postponed due to Hurricane Florence.The ceremony will be rescheduled.

1:33 p.m. USC will issue refunds for the Marshall game. Details to be announced one the University reopens.

1:32 p.m. The South Carolina State Fair’s mobile ticket booth, FRED, canceled stops September 15 at the fairgrounds and September 17 at Richland Library St. Andrews

1:26 p.m. Are you going to be using a generator for the first time? Here are a few tips.

Read the operator's manual first

DO NOT use your portable generator inside

To prevent emissions from drifting indoors, always place a portable generator as far away from doors and windows as possible.

Place it downwind and point the engine exhaust away from occupied spaces

If you feel sick, dizzy or weak while using your portable generator, get to fresh air immediately and call 922.

1:17 p.m. Inmates at MacDougal and Wateree have filled over 35,000 sand bags.

Department of Corrections

1:15 p.m. All commercial flights have been canceled at the Myrtle Beach International Airport as Hurricane Florence approaches the South Carolina coast. Related: Myrtle Beach Airport Cancels All Commercial Flights Ahead of Hurricane Florence

1:13 p.m. SCEMD shows Hurricane Florence by the numbers:

110 mph winds at 5 a.m.

3,897 people in 53 shelters

All Myrtle Beach route lane reversals end at noon

Interstate 26 lane reversals end at 6 p.m.

1:12 p.m. Richland County offices will close September 14 and 17, with normal hours and activities resuming September 18.

1:11 p.m. Lexington Medical Center is holding a blood drive until 4:30 p.m. Thursday in anticipation of the storm. Related: Hurricane Florence: Donate Blood at Lexington Medical Center

1:10 p.m. Sumter has opened an emergency shelter at Mayewood Middle School at 4300 East Brewington Road. Related: LIST: Hurricane Florence Evacuation Shelters in SC Open, Pet-Friendly Shelters Added

1:09 p.m. Rumors about a curfew being put in place in Orangeburg County are FALSE.

1:07 p.m. Resident Halls at USC are on lockdown starting at 5 p.m. Thursday.

1:06 p.m. Cane Bay High School at 1624 State Road announced it is a pet-friendly shelter. Related: LIST: Hurricane Florence Evacuation Shelters in SC Open, Pet-Friendly Shelters Added

12:59 p.m. Gov. McMaster will hold a press briefing with state officials on Hurricane Florence's potential impact in South Carolina at 2:30 p.m.

12:56 p.m. The University of South Carolina is closed due to the impact of Hurricane Florence. They will issue ticket refunds for the Marshall game. Details on that timeline and process will follow once the University reopens.

12:53 p.m. Kershaw county will open a Red Cross Disaster Shelter at Camden High School on Friday at 8 a.m. The shelter will be in the high school cafeteria at 1022 Ehrenclou Drive. Remember to bring bedding, clothing, medications and drinks and snacks. Use the faculty and bus parking lot to get into the shelter. Related: LIST: Hurricane Florence Evacuation Shelters in SC Open, Pet-Friendly Shelters Added

12:49 p.m. Riverbanks Zoo and Garden will be closed September 14-16 due to the storm. Related: Riverbanks Zoo Moves Animals Inside, Ensures Safety During Hurricane Florence

12:46 p.m. Gov. Henry McMaster sits down with SCEMD at their operations center in Columbia to further discuss plans for Hurricane Florence. This comes ahead of an expected press conference with the governor later today.

12:34 p.m. News19's Jacob Reynolds checked in at Myrtle Beach this morning — a scene he described as SPOOKY!

12:32 p.m. Welcome to Columbia! USC is housing students from the College of Charleston at the Columbia campus.

12:28 p.m. Lane reversals have begun on Highway 501, and will start at 6 p.m. for I-26. The evacuation remains in effect.

11:00 a.m. 11 AM UPDATE: Hurricane Florence's outer banks are now moving ashore in the Carolinas, as the strong Category 2 storm gets ready for several days of impacting the Carolinas. Related: 11 AM: Florence Remains Serious Threat for Heavy Rain, Wind in South Carolina

10:28 a.m. SCE&G is planning to hold a press conference today at 11:30 a.m. to discuss how it is responding to 'potentially significant and prolonged outages' and how customers should be preparing.

9:06 a.m. Check out this touching photo shared by DHEC yesterday. The photo shows an elderly couple being evacuated by an EMS crew from a coastal nursing home.

8:22 a.m. As squally rain bands move on shore, Hurricane Florence remains a strong Category 2 storm and a serious threat to the Palmetto State. Related: 8 AM UPDATE: Florence Remains Strong Category 2 Hurricane, Serious Threat for SC

7:13 a.m. News 19's Jacob Reynolds was happy to find a Waffle House open early this morning in Florence, SC.

You guys, God bless Waffle House.



Speaking of which, did you know FEMA uses a 'Waffle House Test' as a barometer to determine how a community is recovering after a major disaster like a hurricane? Related: How FEMA Uses Waffle Houses in Disasters

5:20 a.m. As the outer bands approach the Carolina coast, Florence remains a Category 2 storm and a serious threat for South Carolina. Related: 5 AM UPDATE: Florence Remains Category 2 Hurricane, Serious Threat for South Carolina

Wednesday, September 12

11:29 p.m. The 11 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center indicates Florence has been downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane, but still poses a flooding risk to the Carolinas. Related: 11 PM UPDATE: Florence Downgrades to Category 2 Hurricane, Threats Remain for SC

9:54 p.m. The COMET bus service will be suspending all transit services after the 5:30 p.m. departure from routine terminals on Thursday September 13 until further notice.

9:33 p.m. At least 100 line trucks are staging outside Columbiana Mall in preparation for Hurricane Florence.

9:29 p.m. News19's Jacob Reynolds signs off from Myrtle Beach Wednesday with a windy video of the coast.

I sign off tonight with another video of the Myrtle Beach coast at around 5:30pm on Wednesday, September 12th. As you’ll notice compared to yesterday’s— wind is the new sound.



8:23 p.m. McEntire Joint National Guard Base has evacuated their planes to Homestead Air Force Base in Florida. Here is an empty fighter ramp. Related: Shaw Air Force Base Evacuates F-16s Due to Florence

8:21 p.m. The runways at Charleston Airport will close at 11:15 p.m. tonight and will remain closed at least until Friday.

8:18: p.m. Curfews have been set for some coastal areas:

Myrtle Beach: 10 p.m. September 12 to 6 a.m. September 13

Surfside Beach: 8 p.m. September 13 to 6 a.m. until further notice

Conway: 7 p.m. September 12 to 7 a.m. until further notice

8:16 p.m. City of Columbia information number for Hurricane Florence: 803-545-3300.

8:04 p.m. A South Carolina sunset shows the calm before the storm.

8:01 p.m. DHEC has assessed 181 dams across South Carolina.

7:37 p.m. The University of South Carolina equestrian team's exhibition against the South Carolina IHSA Club Team has been canceled due to Hurricane Florence. They will now host their season opener against SMU at 10 a.m. Saturday September 22 at One Wood Farm in Blythewood.

7:18 p.m. Important phone number when it comes to help during Hurricane Florence:

General questions: SCEMD PIPS line at 1-866-246-0133

Evacuation routes: SCDOT call center at 1-855-467-2368

Questions or concerns about DHEC services: SCDHEC Careline at 1-855-472-3432

7:11 p.m. The process of setting up sandbags has begun in Myrtle Beach.

6:48 p.m. Blue Cross Blue Shield has virtual doctors available for residents affected by the storm:

6:45 p.m.: Need to fill prescription? RXOpen is activated in affected areas:

5:55 p.m. Tennessee Football is inviting Carolina evacuees to their Saturday game:

To the families displaced by #HurricaneFlorence:



5:46 p.m. Lexington Two will serve free lunch this week to students. Lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. September 13 and 14 for kids 18 and younger at 2305 Frink Street in Cayce, the temporary home of Fulmer Middle (formerly Davis). Related: LIST: Midlands Schools Helping Out With Free Meals For Kids

5:40 p.m. Richland One will continue to serve free meals to children under 18. whether they attend Richland One schools or not, they just need to bring an ID. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Carver-Lyon Elementary, Webber Elementary school, St. Andrews Middle School, Eau Claire High School, Lower Richland High School and A.C. Flora High School. They will also be serving from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m at two apartment communities-The Colony Apartments (meals to be served in the community room) and Richland Village Apartments (meals will be served on the playground). Related: LIST: Midlands Schools Helping Out With Free Meals For Kids

5:30 p.m. City of Columbia officials are urging citizens who want to call for information about the hurricane to call 803-545-3300. The customer care center will be staffed 24/7. This is for people who are experiencing non-emergency issues. If you are having an emergency, you should still call 911.

5:19 p.m. South Carolina Department of Public Safety will being to break down the lane reversal on I-26 tomorrow at 6 p.m. The reversed eastbound travel lanes of I-26 will close at 6 p.m. in Charleston at I-526. The process is expected to take about four hours.

5:11 p.m. If you have evacuated from the coast and are looking for something to do, the South Carolina State Museum is offering free admission to all kids out of school under 12 and all families evacuating from the coast. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m and the museum is located at 301 Gervais street.

5:04 p.m. Richland Two School District will serve meals at Dent Middle School and Ridge View High School from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 13, and Friday, September 14. Related: LIST: Midlands Schools Helping Out With Free Meals For Kids

5:00 p.m. The 5 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center indicates Florence has weakened slightly, but is still on track to impact South Carolina. Related: 5PM: Hurricane Florence a Little Weaker, Moving Steadily to SC

4:50 p.m. Lexington-Richland School District Five will remain closed, however, they will be providing breakfast and lunch to students on Thursday, September 13, and Friday, September 14 at Irmo High School. Breakfast will be served from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from Noon until 1:30 p.m. The district food truck wil be in front of the school on St. Andrews road. Related: LIST: Midlands Schools Helping Out With Free Meals For Kids

4:45 p.m. Traffic heading west on I-20

4:30 p.m. The South Carolina Gamecocks have canceled this Saturday's game against Marshall because of the impending threat of Hurricane Florence. Related: South Carolina Gamecocks Cancel Game Against Marshall Due to Hurricane

4:20 p.m. In response to the potential effects of Hurricane Florence, kickoff for the Clemson vs. Georgia Southern game on Saturday has been moved up from 3:30 p.m. to noon. Related: Clemson Moves Kickoff With GA Southern To 12 Noon

4:15 p.m. Our Nic Jones is in Sumter County where he caught up with folks stocking up on sand ahead of hurricane Florence.

3:56 p.m. HAVE QUESTIONS? Call the News 19 Help Desk at (803) 647-0299 from 5 - 8 p.m. tonight.

2:27 p.m. Check out this photo tweeted out by the Horry County Emergency Management Division.

This photo about sums up our current situation.

2:30 p.m. Governor McMaster and state emergency officials briefed the public on the latest forecast for Florence and statewide preparations. RAW VIDEO: State Prepares for Hurricane Florence

2 p.m. The 2 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center indicates Florence has slowed down a bit but is still on track to impact South Carolina. Related: 2 PM: Florence Weakens Slightly, Storm Still on Track to SC

1:50 p.m. News 19's Jacob Reynolds is live in Myrtle Beach, folks have a message for Florence. Here's what he's seeing.

1:48 p.m. Shaw Air Force Base says they are evacuating their F-16 CM Fighting Falcon aircraft in preparation for Hurricane Florence. Related: Shaw Air Force Base Evacuates F-16s Due to Florence

1:36 p.m. Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has issued an emergency declaration for all 159 counties in Georgia ahead of Hurricane Florence. Related: Governor Deal Declares State of Emergency for All Georgia Counties Ahead of Hurricane Florence

1:14 p.m. The One SC Fund has been activated to accept financial donations for Hurricane Florence recovery efforts statewide. The fund, managed by the Central Carolina Community Foundation, was founded by then-Governor Nikki Haley in response to the 1000-year flood of 2015 to provide a secure, guaranteed way to donate funds to relief organizations that provide direct services on the ground for disaster recovery in South Carolina.

1:08 p.m. One Myrtle Beach woman tells news 19's Jacob Reynolds she's nervous, but she's staying put.

12:42 p.m. The South Carolina Department of Corrections says it is moving some prisoners from the coast. Related: 266 Inmates from SC Prison Evacuated Due to Hurricane Florence

12:28 p.m. The Tunnel to Towers run scheduled for September 14 has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

11 a.m. START PREPARING NOW. Florence has once again shifted south, and the implications for South Carolina may be critical. The new forecast takes the storm right through South Carolina. Start preparing now! Related: Hurricane Florence Track Shifts Again, South Carolina at Greater Risk

9:38 a.m. European astronaut Alexander Gerst tweeted out incredible photos of Florence from the International Space Station.

