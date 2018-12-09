Hurricane Florence's track has shifted further south again, and if this holds up, it looks as it the state of South Carolina will see significant impacts from the storm for several days. At this point, people in the state should begin making their hurricane preparations.

Keep up with all of the latest updates on Hurricane Florence right here.

SEPTEMBER 12

2:27 p.m. Check out this photo tweeted out by the Horry County Emergency Management Division.

This photo about sums up our current situation.

As we have been urging, evacuate now before the storm gets here. @horrysheriff @horrycountypd @hcfirerescue and all of #teamHorry are here in the EOC working to keep you safe. pic.twitter.com/rfVyhvEnm1 — Horry County EMD (@HorryEMD) September 12, 2018

2:25 p.m. We're expecting to hear from Governor McMaster and state emergency officials at 2:30 p.m. WATCH LIVE HERE.

2 p.m. The 2 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center indicates Florence has slowed down a bit but is still on track to impact South Carolina.

Related: 2 PM: Florence Weakens Slightly, Storm Still on Track to SC

1:50 p.m. News 19's Jacob Reynolds is live in Myrtle Beach. Here's what he's seeing.

1:36 p.m. Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has issued an emergency declaration for all 159 counties in Georgia ahead of Hurricane Florence.

Related: Governor Deal Declares State of Emergency for All Georgia Counties Ahead of Hurricane Florence

12:42 p.m. The South Carolina Department of Corrections says it is moving some prisoners from the coast. Related: 266 Inmates from SC Prison Evacuated Due to Hurricane Florence

12:28 p.m. The Tunnel to Towers run scheduled for September 14 has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

11 a.m. START PREPARING NOW. Florence has once again shifted south, and the implications for South Carolina may be critical. The new forecast takes the storm right through South Carolina. Start preparing now!

Related: Hurricane Florence Track Shifts Again, South Carolina at Greater Risk

© 2018 WLTX