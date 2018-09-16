Florence was downgraded to a tropical depression Sunday, but the slow-moving system will continue to produce significant rainfall across the Southeast as it moves inland.

Monday, September 17

11:55 a.m. - The Chesterfield County Sheriff shared this photo of a bridge on northbound Highway 145 that gave out when a semi drove across it. WCNC's Billie Jean Shaw says no one was injured.

Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office

11:11 a.m. - Here is where you can drop off hurricane relief donations Monday through Wednesday in South Carolina:

11:00 a.m. - The National Weather Service in Columbia issued a flood warning from 9:12 p.m. Monday until Friday at 8 p.m. as heavy rainfall from Florence continues to flow south along the Catabwa and Wateree Rivers. The Wateree River at Wateree Dam will rise above flood stage—which is 100 feet— and continue to rise to 101.9 feet early Tuesday afternoon.

The river will fall below flood stage by Thursday, Sept. 20, according to NWS.

** @WLTX Weather ALERT ** The @NWSColumbia issues a FLOOD WARNING until Fri 8:00 PM. At 9 Am Monday The Stage Was 98.1 Feet. Flood Stage Is 100.0 Feet. The River Will Rise Above Flood Stage Tonight And Continue To Rise To 101.9 Feet Tomorrow Afternoon. pic.twitter.com/IwwRtyLdz2 — Efren Afante (@EfrenWLTX) September 17, 2018

10:40 a.m. - Search crews in North Carolina's Union County have recovered the body of a 1-year-old boy who was pulled from his mother's arms by floodwaters.

10:15 a.m. - President Donald Trump has declared a disaster for South Carolina and has approved federal reimbursements to help local governments, state agencies and nonprofits recover from Florence's effects. The eight counties included in the declaration were Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester, Georgetown, Horry, Marion, Orangeburg and Williamsburg.

10:04 a.m. - Southbound I-95 reopened in Dillon County a day after flooding from Florence shut down the interstate in the area. The northbound lanes from mile marker 181 to 190 remain closed.

9:30 a.m. - SC Highway 903 reopened near John Munn Road after the water level lowered, according to Lugoff Fire Rescue. John Munn Road remains closed at Munn Road.

9:24 a.m. - In North Carolina, a 1-year-old boy was swept away by rushing floodwaters after a mother drove through barricades on NC 218 and got out of the car with her infant in a car seat. Crews are looking for the boy.

5:02 a.m. - The Lynches River spilled over its banks at the Kershaw/Chesterfield County line, flooding SC Highway 903 near John Munn Road with one and a half feet of water.

Sunday, September 16

11:30 p.m. - Heavy rain caused a local dam to break in Chesterfield,South Carolina. As a result, members of the National Guard were called in to facilitate a water rescue and evacuation.

#SCGuard Soldiers w/4-118 Combined Arms Battalion conducted high water rescue & evacuation in Chesterfield County S.C., Sept 16, 2018. Heavy rain caused a local dam to break & flooding ensued throughout. (Photos courtesy 1st Sgt. Gallman) #SCGuard #FlorenceSC #TeamSC pic.twitter.com/VxdKKxs3sP — S.C. National Guard (@SCNationalGuard) September 17, 2018

9:00 p.m. - The American Red Cross has opened a shelter for Black Creek community residents. The shelter is located at 400 South Greer Road in Florence County.

8:45 p.m. - The following roads are closed in Georgetown County:

IP Canal at Carvers Bay

Hwy 17 at Gt/Charleston county line

Old Pee Dee Rd at multiple spots

Hesterville Rd at Center Rd

Hwy. 17 at Wagon Wheel Lp

Hwy 17 at Hammock Shops

Hwy 17 Business at Blaine

Hwy. 17 in front of Chick-fil-a

Hwy. 17 at Willbrook

7:40 p.m. - A flash flood warning has been issued for Cheraw, Chesterfield, and Patrick South Carolina until 1:30 a.m.

Flash Flood Warning including Cheraw SC, Chesterfield SC, Patrick SC until 1:30 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/f6VwmbguT4 — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) September 16, 2018

5:03 p.m. - SCDPS is reporting the sixth death in South Carolina related to Florence. A pickup truck drove through standing water on Pond Branch Road near Gilbert and lost control, crashing into a tree. The driver died at the scene.

The vehicle lost control, traveling off the side of the road, striking a tree. The driver died at the scene. This brings the total number of weather-related fatalities in SC to six. Media may obtain additional details on the SCDPS media line. #HurricaneFlorence #sctweets @scemd — SCDPS (@SCDPS_PIO) September 16, 2018

4:45 p.m. - The Gills Creek Watershed Association released water levels at rivers and streams in the area. Officials said the flooding risk is mainly in the Pee Dee region.

3:00 p.m. - The first person to die in the Midlands from Florence has been identified as Jeffery B. Youngren, 42, of Elgin.

2:45 p.m. - Hundreds of power vehicles were seen filling up the parking lot at Columbiana Centre mall.

Hundreds of power vehicles at Columbiana Mall Sept. 16, 2018. (Photo: Adam Brown/WLTX)

Adam Brown WLTX

1:29 p.m. - A pickup truck crash in Kershaw County killed the driver, SCDPS reports. This is the fifth Florence-related death in South Carolina.

*UPDATE – FIFTH SC WEATHER RELATED FATALITY * SCDPS is reporting a fatal collision in Kershaw County on September 16, at 7am. A pick-up truck was traveling west on I-20 near the 106mm when it traveled off the roadway, striking an overpass support beam. The driver died on scene. — SCDPS (@SCDPS_PIO) September 16, 2018

1:05 p.m. - All tornado warnings have expired.

12:30 p.m. - The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning that included Myrtle Beach after a confirmed waterspout was located offshore at 12:17 p.m.

11:27 a.m. - A person died and two others were taken to Conway Medical Center after a pickup truck lost control on a flooded road in Georgetown County. SCDPS said this brings the total number of Florence-related deaths in the state to four.

*UPDATE-SC WEATHER RELATED FATALITIES* SCDPS is reporting a fatal collision in Georgetown County on Sept. 16, at approx. 2:30 am. A pick-up truck traveling south on Plantersville Rd. drove into standing water on the roadway. The vehicle lost control, overturning into a ditch. — SCDPS (@SCDPS_PIO) September 16, 2018

11:23 a.m. - Lee County School District said it will be closed Monday, Sept. 17, and all extracurricular activities are canceled.

9:14 a.m. Sumter School District announced that its schools and offices will reopen Monday, Sept. 17.

The Governor has lifted the order for school closures due to Hurricane Florence, and all Sumter School District schools and offices will reopen on Monday, September 17. Our team has assessed all of our school buildings, and we are ready to welcome back our students and staff. — Sumter School Dist. (@SumterSCSchools) September 16, 2018

9:03 a.m. - The SC National Guard filled and delivered sandbags to multiple counties in the state to help protect communities before flooding.

The @SCNationalGuard filled and delivered sandbags to multiple counties in the state, to help protect infrastructures in advance of flooding after #TropicalStormFlorence’s impacts of rain. https://t.co/M6S1LWmPzb pic.twitter.com/hi1MO8yuIq — National Guard (@USNationalGuard) September 16, 2018

8:31 a.m. - A flash flood warning has been issued for the northern portions of Kershaw County until 2:15 p.m. NWS in Columbia said two to four inches of rain may fall in the warned area, and that heavy rain will likely lead to flash flooding.

Flash Flood Warning including Lancaster SC, Cheraw SC, Pageland SC until 2:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/MNL30ygEBc — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) September 16, 2018

8:15 a.m. - SCEMD is ready to help! The agency tweeted a photo of its Sunday morning shift change as staff prepare to support local agencies amid the continuing flooding from Florence.

Sunday morning shift change at the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center. #TeamSC ready to support local agencies as flooding is expected to continue due to #Florence #SCTweets pic.twitter.com/aUIAOAe3VV — SCEMD (@SCEMD) September 16, 2018

8:02 a.m. - The SCDOT has released a photo of the flooding on I-95 that's shut down a stretch of the road. I-95 is closed in both directions from Exit 181 (SC 38) to Exit 190 (SC 34) due to flooding.

Photo showing I-95



I-95 is closed from Exit 181

(SC 38) to Exit 190 (SC 34) due to flooding.



The continued impacts of Hurricane Florence have caused flooding throughout Dillon county.



There is not a passable detour at this time.



Motorists should avoid this area. pic.twitter.com/j77fitlLMF — SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) September 16, 2018

7:40 a.m. - Some parts of South Carolina just can't catch a break. A tornado watch has been issued for parts of the Pee Dee until 5 p.m. Sunday. To be clear, this DOES NOT include the Midlands.

This part of South Carolina and North Carolina can't catch a break. This tornado watch is in effect until 5 PM this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/QHGxWbVqzc — Daniel Bonds (@Daniel_Bonds) September 16, 2018

6:12 a.m. - I-95 has been closed in both directions near mile marker 187 due to flooding.

A detour is being installed between Exit 198 (SC 34) and Exit 181 (SC 38).

Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution and obey the speed limits.

Dillon County: I-95 has been closed due to flooding at 190 southbound and 181 northbound. Use exits 190SB and 181NB and follow the detour back to I-95. pic.twitter.com/LazuGn90M5 — Trooper Sonny SCHP (@SCHP_Troop5) September 16, 2018

5 a.m. Florence has been downgraded to a tropical depression. Slow moving Florence will continue to produce significant rainfall amounts across the Southeast as the system moves inland. At 5 a.m. Sunday, Florence was about 20 miles southwest of Columbia. It has top sustained winds of 25 mph and is moving west at 8 mph.

The National Hurricane Center said this is the last advisory it will issue on Tropical Depression Florence. Future advisories will be issued by NWS's Weather Prediction Center.

