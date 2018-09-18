Columbia, SC (AP, WLTX) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is giving an update on the state's response to the massive flooding happening in the state.

McMaster will give a briefing at 10 AM.

Florence brought as much as 23 inches of rain to some parts of the state. That's led to flooded out homes and washed out roadways.

In Conway, for example, there's worry that homes will flood because the state wants to save the main highway into Myrtle Beach instead. On Monday, the Waccamaw River that cuts the city in half was already flooded and hadn't crested. Officials say they must keep the road open, or hundreds of thousands of people would be isolated. So the state is building a higher wall in its last stand on U.S. Highway 501. Officials say nearly 1,000 homes are in danger no matter what.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.