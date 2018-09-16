Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is giving another update on his state's response in the aftermath of what once was Hurricane Florence. McMaster's remarks are set to begin at 2:30 p.m.

A total of five people in the state have died from the storms. There is still dangerous flash flooding taking place in the Pee Dee, particularly in Chesterfield County.

The latest fatality came in Kershaw County, where a pickup truck was traveling west on Interstate 20Sunday morning when it went off the roadway. Troopers say the truck struck an overpass support beam, and the driver died at the scene.

Kershaw County Coroner David West says the driver's name has not been released because all relatives have not yet been notified.

Heavy rain has fallen on portions of central and eastern South Carolina after former hurricane-turned-Tropical Depression Florence moved onshore.

