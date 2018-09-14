Columbia, SC (WLTX, AP) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is giving another update on his state's response to Hurricane Florence. McMaster's remarks are set to begin at 2:30 p.m. You can watch them in the video player above.

The storm is almost at a standstill over southeastern North Carolina. It just barely has Category 1 hurricane strength with top sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph).

The storm is expected to track across South Carolina over the weekend. When it does, it will

At 2 p.m., Florence was centered about 35 miles (55 kilometers) west-southwest of Wilmington, North Carolina, and about 35 miles (55 kilometers) east-northeast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. It was crawling west at 5 mph (7 kph).

The National Hurricane Center said Florence was forecast to keep moving farther inland across the Carolinas through the weekend before turning toward the central Appalachian Mountains early next week.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 kilometers) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 170 miles (280 kilometers).

