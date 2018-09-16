Columbia, SC (AP/WLTX) - South Carolina officials are warning residents about flash flooding as rains from Florence continue to pelt the state.

Gov. Henry McMaster told reporters on Sunday that it will be days until the cresting of rivers in the area of most concern, along the state's border with North Carolina. "We weathered the hurricane, now we must weather the floods," McMaster said.

Officials have been warning for days that flooding could be disastrous in the Yadkin-Pee Dee River basin, into which several swollen rivers that originate in North Carolina flow.

National Weather Service officials noted that as much as 16 inches of rain have fallen in Chesterfield County, with other nearby areas marking similar rainfall totals from Florence..

Transportation Secretary Christy Hall says the SC Department of Transportation is still working on projects along two roadways to divert rainwater to keep U.S. 378 and U.S. 501 Bypass passable.

So far, five people have died statewide in the storm. The latest fatality came in Kershaw County, where a pickup truck was traveling west on Interstate 20 Sunday morning when it went off the roadway. Troopers say the truck struck an overpass support beam, and the driver died at the scene.

