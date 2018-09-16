Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - A sixth person has died in a storm-related death in South Carolina, this time in Lexington County.

State troopers say the latest confirmed fatality from Florence was over in Lexington County around 6 a.m. Sunday. Investigators say a pickup truck traveling east on Pond Brand Road near Gilbert drove into standing water in the roadway. Download the WLTX app for the latest information

The vehicle lost control, traveling off the side of the road, striking a tree. The driver died at the scene.

That's the second Midlands fatality. Earlier in the day, troopers say a man was killed on Interstate 20 in Kershaw County.

Officials say Kershaw County 911 received a call around 7:27 a.m. reporting the accident. When authorities arrived at the scene, they say they found a single pickup truck had hit a bridge piling near mile marker 106. The driver, identified as 42-year-old Jeffery B. Youngren, of Elgin, died at the scene.

"The weather played a big part in his death," said Kershaw County coroner David West. Youngren was not wearing a seat belt, according to West.

Overall, 16 people have died in North and South Carolina as a result of the storm.

