Columbia, SC (WLTX) - As Hurricane Florence approaches South Carolina, shows for PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue” are being rescheduled.

Shows set for September 14-16 at Colonial Life Arena will be postponed to May 24-26, 2019.

Colonial Life Arena said possible weather conditions from the storm prompted the change.

Tickets from the original show are valid for the new dates. But, if you can't attend the new dates, a refund may be available at the original point of purchase.

Rescheduled shows:

May 24 at 6 p.m.

May 25 at 10 a.m.

May 26 at noon and 4 p.m.

The box office at Colonial Life Arena is currently closed for the State of Emergency currently in effect. For more information, visit bit.ly/2x34kpy.

© 2018 WLTX