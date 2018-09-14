Columbia, SC (WLTX) — Florence made landfall in North Carolina Friday morning as a Category 1 hurricane.

Photos show rescue crews and residents dealing with flash flooding, downed trees, river flooding and power outages as the storm moves through the Carolinas. South Carolina will also have flooding, gusty winds, and power outages.

PHOTOS: Hurricane Florence Slams the Carolinas

