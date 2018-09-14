Columbia, SC (WLTX) — Florence made landfall in North Carolina Friday morning as a Category 1 hurricane.

Photos show rescue crews and residents dealing with flash flooding, downed trees, river flooding and power outages as the storm moves through the Carolinas. South Carolina will also have flooding, gusty winds, and power outages.

PHOTO GALLERY: Hurricane Florence Slams the Carolinas

PHOTOS: Hurricane Florence Slams the Carolinas
01 / 50
Waves created by Hurricane Florence are seen along Cherry Grove Fishing Pier on September 14, 2018 in North Myrtle Beach, United States. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
02 / 50
Firefighters arrive at a home where a large tree fell on that had three people trapped, after Hurricane Florence hit the area, on September 14, 2018 in Wilmington, North Carolina. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
03 / 50
People clean debris away from the storm drains, after Hurricane Florence hit the area on September 14, 2018 in Wilmington, North Carolina. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
04 / 50
Police stand guard at the bridge leading to Wrightsville Beach, after Hurricane Florence hit the area, on September 14, 2018 in Wilmington, North Carolina.
05 / 50
The roof of a gas station is destroyed from strong winds as Hurricane Florence passes over Wilmington, North Carolina on September 14, 2018.
06 / 50
Firefighters pray at an operation to remove a tree that fell on a house injuring resident during Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, North Carolina on September 14, 2018
07 / 50
Firefighters look into a home that a large tree fell on that has three people trapped after Hurricane Florence hit the area on September 14, 2018 in Wilmington, North Carolina. (Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
08 / 50
Firefighters try to gain access to 3 people in a home that a large tree fell on after Hurricane Florence hit the area, on September 14, 2018 in Wilmington, North Carolina.
09 / 50
Firefighters work at a home that a large tree fell on that has three people trapped inside after Hurricane Florence hit the area on September 14, 2018 in Wilmington, North Carolina.
10 / 50
A surgical team arrives at a home where a large tree fell on that had three people trapped, after Hurricane Florence hit the area, on September 14, 2018 in Wilmington, North Carolina. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
11 / 50
An unidentified women reacts to news of a home that a large tree fell on with three trapped after Hurricane Florence hit the area, on September 14, 2018 in Wilmington, North Carolina.
12 / 50
Rescue personnel remove a man from a home that a large tree fell on after Hurricane Florence hit the area on September 14, 2018 in Wilmington, North Carolina. (Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
13 / 50
Myrtle Beach police pick up and secure an American flag that was hanging from a snapped pole. (Photo: Myrtle Beach Police Department)
14 / 50
In this NOAA satellite handout image , shows Hurricane Florence as it made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina on September 14, 2018. (Photo by NOAA via Getty Images)
15 / 50
Paul Greenwood looks out at the rain and winds from Hurricane Florence on September 14, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, United States.(Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
16 / 50
A heavy and bolted down bear statue in New Bern, North Carolina was carried away by flood waters. (Photo: City of New Bern)
17 / 50
A fox sits on Ocean Blvd as it tries to escape Hurricane Florence in Myrtle Beach Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo: Myrtle Beach Police Department)
18 / 50
Video from Wilmington, North Carolina shows a tree splitting in half from Hurricane Florence's winds.
19 / 50
The SC National Guard prepares to help with the Hurricane Florence response. (Photo: SC National Guard)
20 / 50
The SC National Guard prepares to help with the Hurricane Florence response. (Photo: SC National Guard)
21 / 50
A volunteer from the Civilian Crisis Response Team carries 7-year-old Keiyana Cromartie after she and her family were rescued from their flooded home during Hurricane Florence Sept.14, 2018 in James City (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
22 / 50
Rescue workers from Township No. 7 Fire Department and volunteers from the Civilian Crisis Response Team use a truck to move people rescued from their flooded homes during Hurricane Florence Sept. 14, 2018 in James City.
23 / 50
Rescue workers from Township No. 7 Fire Department and volunteers from the Civilian Crisis Response Team use a boat to rescue a woman and her dog from their flooded home during Hurricane Florence Sept. 14, 2018 in James City.
24 / 50
Rescue workers from Township No. 7 Fire Department and volunteers from the Civilian Crisis Response Team use a boat to rescue a woman and her dog from their flooded home during Hurricane Florence Sept. 14, 2018 in James City.
25 / 50
Rescue workers from Township No. 7 Fire Department and volunteers from the Civilian Crisis Response Team use a truck to move people rescued from their flooded homes during Hurricane Florence Sept. 14, 2018 in James City.
26 / 50
Volunteers from the Civilian Crisis Response Team help rescue three children from their flooded home September 14, 2018 in James City, United States. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
27 / 50
Volunteers from the Civilian Crisis Response Team rescue a man with chest pains from his flooded home September 14, 2018 in James City, United States. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
28 / 50
Volunteers from the Civilian Crisis Response Team help rescue three children from their flooded home September 14, 2018 in James City, United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
29 / 50
A damaged awning is seen as winds from Hurricane Florence on September 14, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, United States. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
30 / 50
Linda Stephens checks out the weather as the force of Hurricane Florence is beginning to be felt on September 14, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, United States. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
31 / 50
Joyce Lilly, Marshall McNeil and Holly Tindall sit on the porch of their home as winds from Hurricane Florence are felt on September 14, 2018 in Myrtle Beach. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
32 / 50
33 / 50
USO South Carolina loads supplies for the SC National Guard serving on the coast during Hurricane Florence Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo: USO SC)
34 / 50
A sign warns people away from Union Point Park after is was flooded by the Neuse River during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
35 / 50
The Trent River (background) overflows its banks and floods a neighborhood during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in River Bend, North Carolina. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
36 / 50
Residents walk in flooded streets as the Neuse River floods its banks during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
37 / 50
Men pack their belongings after evacuating their house after the Neuse River went over its banks and flooded their street during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
38 / 50
A trash can floats through the Trent Court public housing apartments after the Neuse River topped its banks during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
39 / 50
Michael Nelson floats in a boat made from a metal tub and fishing floats after the Neuse River went over its banks and flooded his street during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
40 / 50
Residents wade through deep floodwater to retrieve belongings from the Trent Court public housing apartments after the Neuse River went over its banks during Hurricane Florence Sept. 3, 2018 in New Bern, United States
41 / 50
Josh Honeycutt runs to his car after picking up food at Waffle House, as the effects of Hurricane Florence start to hit the area, on September 13, 2018 in Wilmington, North Carolina. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
42 / 50
Residents try to prepare for more floodwaters at the Trent Court public housing apartments after the Neuse River went over its banks during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern, United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
43 / 50
Residents wade through deep floodwater to retrieve belongings from the Trent Court public housing apartments after the Neuse River went over its banks during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern, United States.
44 / 50
Portions of a boat dock and boardwalk are destroyed by powerful wind and waves as Hurricane Florence arrives September 13, 2018 in Atlantic Beach, United States Sept. 13, 2018. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
45 / 50
Linda Deem walks along the beach as winds from Hurricane Florence are felt on September 14, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, United States (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
46 / 50
Michael Nelson floats in a boat made from a metal tub and fishing floats after the Neuse River went over its banks and flooded his street during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina.
47 / 50
S.C. National Guard and the American Red Cross deliver cots and blankets to evacuees ahead of Hurricane Florence Sept. 13, 2018. (Photo: SSG Jorge Intriago)
48 / 50
S.C. National Guard and the American Red Cross deliver cots and blankets to evacuees ahead of Hurricane Florence Sept. 13, 2018. (Photo: SSG Jorge Intriago)
49 / 50
S.C. National Guard and the American Red Cross deliver cots and blankets to evacuees ahead of Hurricane Florence Sept. 13, 2018. (Photo: SSG Jorge Intriago)
50 / 50
S.C. National Guard and the American Red Cross deliver cots and blankets to evacuees ahead of Hurricane Florence Sept. 13, 2018. (Photo: SSG Jorge Intriago)

Connect with Us on Hurricane Florence

We're here for you during the storm. We'll be on-air all the time, and you can find information here on our website and app any time you need. And if the power goes out, you'll still get our alerts.

STAY INFORMED: Download the WLTX App for the latest alerts, news you need to know

If you can safely take photos or video, you can share them with WLTX on Twitter using #FlorenceinSC. We do not want you to put your life at risk to take a good photo or video. When you and your family are safe, then contact us.

You can also upload them to the WLTX Facebook page. And finally, you can upload them here or through our app.

Have Hurricane Florence questions? Call the News 19 Help Desk at (803) 647-0299, and we can find you the answers you need.

Phone Bank FS_Op2_help desk_1536782270333.jpg.jpg

STAY INFORMED: Download the WLTX App for the latest alerts, news you need to know

LIVE BLOG l Hurricane Florence Latest Updates and Video

© 2018 WLTX