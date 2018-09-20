Columbia, SC (WLTX) - As those affected by Hurricane Florence return to their communities, Planet Fitness is trying to make them feel a little more at home.

Anyone, members or not, are welcomed to use showers, locker rooms, fitness equipment, massage chairs and electrical outlets free of charge until September 28.

If you're in need of theses facilities, 68 locations are participating: 42 in North Carolina, 15 in South Carolina and 11 in Virginia.

South Carolina locations:

Bluffton: 50 Burnt Church Road- Open 24/7

Cayce: 833 State Street- Open 24/7

Charleston: 2070 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard- Open 24/7

Columbia (Two Notch at Polo): 9714 Two Notch Road- Open 24/7

Conway: 2300 Church Street- Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Florence: 1807 North Cherry Road- Open 24/7

Fort Mill: 825 Cross Road Plaza- Open 24/7

Mount Pleasant: 601 Belle Station- Open 24/7

North Charleston: 2150 Northwoods Boulevard- Open 24/7

North Charleston (Oak Ridge): 5060 Dorchester Road- Open 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Weekdays) and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Weekends)

Orangeburg: 1486 Chestnut Street- Open 24/7

Rock Hill: 1807 North Cherry Road- Open 24/7

Inlet Square Mall: 12125 US Highway 17 Bypass South- Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Seaboard Commons: 1145 Seaboard Street- Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Summerville: 368 East 5th North Street- Open 24/7

© 2018 WLTX