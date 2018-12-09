Cayce, SC (WLTX) - The linemen rolled into the yard weary from two days on the road from Western Mississippi knowing full well that their hardest days are still ahead of them.

Satellite imagery of Hurricane Florence played on a screen as dozens of workers in safety vests packed into the briefing room for SCE&G, one of the largest electric utilities in South Carolina.

One of them saw the map and asked: "Where are we?"

The answer: right where this monster storm is heading.

FORECAST: Latest Models, Discussion on Where Florence Will Go

This is the reality for power crews in natural disasters. Utility companies have agreements to cooperate with each other to restore power from damaged lines.

As the projected path of the storm shifts, so can the itineraries of the linemen.

LIVE BLOG: Hurricane Florence Latest Forecasts and Video

"We’ve brought in several crews from out of state, from Mississippi, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, Florida-- and they’re all here to help us in the restoration process," said SCE&G spokeswoman Aimee Murray.

The linemen start with a briefing on the grid they'll be working. Utilities all use different types of equipment at different energy levels to move electricity.

The group of Mississippi spent a solid 15 minutes drilling South Carolina workers on the technical details of the grid here. They also asked some practical questions we can all relate to.

One voice from the side of the room chimed in: "Critters?"

The answer: Squirrels, snakes, skunks, possums-- and the occasional gator.

With that, the dozens of workers climbed back into their trucks to head to their hotels and wait for the storm.

Despite the extra sets of helping hands, utilities are still warning people who live in the area to be ready for outages that could last awhile.

The crews won't be able to start fixing the power grid until conditions are safe.

"It could be anywhere from a couple of days to a few weeks. We’re just not sure. It depends on what the storm brings," Murray said.

Stay Connected/Download the WLTX App

Download the WLTX App for Android

Download the WLTX App for Apple

You can also review the South Carolina Emergency Management Division's checklist for preparation. Again, no need to panic and run out and buy things at the grocery store. But it's just good to go ahead and look at it. There are a ton of good resources there.

© 2018 WLTX