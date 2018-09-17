Columbia, SC (WLTX) - President Donald Trump has declared a major disaster in South Carolina and has approved federal funding due to the expected damage from Florence.

The White House announced the decision Monday morning. Last week, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster wrote a letter to the president asking for the funding in advance of the storm's arrival.

The declaration approves approved federal reimbursement through FEMA for costs associated with emergency, life-safety actions.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Public Assistance Program helps reimburse local governments, state agencies, eligible private non-profit organizations and electric co-operatives for some expenses incurred related to emergency protective measures.

Counties included in the disaster declaration are as follows: Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester, Georgetown, Horry, Marion, Orangeburg, and Williamsburg.

As federal, state, and local officials assess the damage caused by Florence, FEMA may determine that additional counties are eligible to receive assistance.

Under the Public Assistance Program, state and affected local governments are eligible to apply for federal funding to pay 75 percent of the approved costs for debris removal and emergency services related to the storm.

