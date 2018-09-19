Havelock, NC (AP) - President Donald Trump is handing out warm meals and a bit of encouragement to some North Carolinians recovering from Hurricane Florence.

Trump is assisting volunteers at Temple Baptist Church in New Bern, North Carolina, Wednesday.

He's passing out Styrofoam containers with food, including hot dogs, chips and fruit and asking how those driving through are doing.

"How's the house?" he was heard asking one person. "You take care of yourself," he said.

Trump is also applauding organizers and thanking volunteers at the site as well as posing for photos and hugging volunteers, including a young boy.

One volunteer said the site handed out 1,200 meals on Tuesday to those in need.

