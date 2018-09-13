Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Riverbanks Zoo and Gardens continues to secure animals as it plans to shut down as Hurricane Florence makes landfall.

Preparation began Wednesday as the zoo started moving outdoor avian species to sheltered indoor facilities. On Thursday, more than 40 flamingos were also secured indoors. Other animals will be relocated as the storm moves closer.

Although the zoo remains open Thursday, it will be closed to the public September 14-16.

For update, check the zoo website at riverbanks.org.

