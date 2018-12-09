Sumter, SC (WLTX) Shaw Air Force Base is evacuating their F-16 CM Fighting Falcon aircraft in preparation for Hurricane Florence.

Shaw Air Force Base is operating under Hurricane Condition 3 and is expecting winds of great than 58 mph or greater in the next 48 hours. This is in response to Gov. McMaster declaring a state of emergency for South Carolina.

The air base continues to operate under mission-essential report duty status. Only mission-essential personnel should report to work for Shaw.

The Shaw AFB Main Gate will maintain normal operating hours 12-14 September.

The 441 Gate will close to inbound and outbound traffic beginning 12 September and the Sumter Gate closed to traffic at 8:30 a.m.Wednesday.

Shaw says It is strongly encouraged that movement on, off and around base be limited during the height of the storm for the safety of all personnel.

Emergency services to include fire, ambulance and security forces will be maintained through the duration of the storm in case of an emergency.

Stay Connected/Download the WLTX App

Download the WLTX App for Android

Download the WLTX App for Apple

You can also review the South Carolina Emergency Management Division's checklist for preparation. Again, no need to panic and run out and buy things at the grocery store. But it's just good to go ahead and look at it. There are a ton of good resources there.

© 2018 WLTX