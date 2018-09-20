Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is making an adjustment to its SNAP program to help those affected by the recent storm in South Carolina.

To make it easier for participants to replace food lost during power outages and flooding, the USDA is extending its reporting time for its SNAP program.

SNAP participants typically have to report lost food within 10 days of purchase; a waiver recently requested by the state will allow additional time.

Counties included in the waiver:

Berkeley

Beaufort

Calhoun

Charleston

Chesterfield

Clarendon

Colleton

Darlington

Dillon

Dorchester

Florence

Georgetown

Hampton

Horry

Jasper

Kershaw

Lancaster

Lee

Lexington

Marion

Marlboro

Orangeburg

Richland

Sumter

Williamsburg

York

If requested by South Carolina, additional waivers may be considered to help program participants.

For more information, visit fns.usda.gov.

