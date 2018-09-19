Dillon, SC (WLTX) - A stretch of Interstate 95 in South Carolina has shut down because of the rising threat of floodwaters.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said a stretch of I-95 in all directions from Exit 164 (US 52) to Exit 181 (SC 380) shut down at 6 p.m. Wednesday because of rising waters from the nearby Great Pee Dee River. There are currently widespread road closures due to flooding on primary and secondary routes throughout the area.

Only hours earlier, SCDOT reopened a portion of I-95 from mile marker 181 to 190 in Dillon County. Some lanes there had been closed since Sunday morning due to flooding from Florence.

That's almost the same area that was shut down in 2016 when Hurricane Matthew brought torrential rain to the same region. The roadway is short distance from the famous tourist stop known as "South of the Border" that's familiar to a lot of travelers throughout the country.

Florence brought as much as 23 inches of rain to the state.

