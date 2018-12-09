People on the North Carolina and South Carolina coast are preparing for impact from Hurricane Florence.

In Myrtle Beach, residents are making decisions on whether to stay or leave.

I-20 West was backed up Tuesday as people left the coastal regions, along with other busy traffic on I-95 and roads closer to the coast.

At the end of the State Highway 501 lane reversal, hundreds of cars were merging back to two lanes as they traveled further inland.

We are in Myrtle Beach, more updates to come as we go on here, but wanted to give you your first look at what’s happening and what it looks like on 70th Avenue @WLTX pic.twitter.com/ubhkorqxmJ — Jacob Reynolds (@JRFromTheSouth) September 11, 2018

But in Myrtle Beach, WLTX found plenty of people who decided to stay, including residents and business owners saying they'd rather stay close and risk it.

“I'm probably just going to put the tape on the windows like I did last year. I've seen water to the light in the parking lot a couple years ago, and hopefully it's not going to be that bad this year,” said Loree Reeder, a liquor store owner.

Business boarded up in Myrtle Beach in preparation for Hurricane Florence

Reeder said she’s owned the store for nearly four years and made it through other hurricanes, like Matthew.

She also told WLTX business at the store was good on Tuesday as regulars and other customers told her she was one of the few places open.

Other people living in Myrtle Beach said they had no intention of leaving either, even though the evacuation zones are all under a mandated order to leave.

“We've definitely been stocking up on water, we got all our devices charged, we have excess batteries for days, we've been packing bags. Probably just gonna-- we might go stay at a friend's house that lives right down the road, he's got an all brick house compared to our all wood house. We're more surrounded by trees. So, our biggest concern is that we're worried about like trees falling,” said Gabrielle Cargill.

Cargill’s lived in Myrtle Beach for years and said with other storms they’ve been okay, so they were staying put once again.

With businesses that didn't stay or didn't stay open, there were plenty of boarded up windows and other signs that people had left town.

Gas stations sat empty with bags over pumps or signs they were out of gas.

Other gas stations, like a BP on Kings Highway had some gas available as of Tuesday late afternoon.

Dozens of businesses were shuttered up with boards or hurricane shutters along Kings Highway.

Closer to the coast in downtown Myrtle Beach, they were taking Gondola's off the SkyWheel and making other changes to popular tourist areas in preparation for Hurricane Florence.

Gondolas at the SkyWheel being removed ahead of Hurricane Florence

That’s where WLTX found a family that had also decided to stay.

“If it does get worse or it does move south? We're out of here,” said Scott Butryn holding his 14-month-old baby girl.

“[We] put-- boarded up all the windows, made sure we had enough supplies, water, propane, generator on hand in case we lose power,” Butryn continued.

The City of Myrtle Beach said they dumped sand for sandbags at 921 North Oak Street in-between the Train Depot and City Services building. Materials are available while supplies last, according to the city’s twitter feed.

Myrtle Beach Police are offering a 24-hour phone line at 843-918-INFO.

