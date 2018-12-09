Columbia, SC (WLTX) — Hurricane Florence is currently expected to make landfall as a major hurricane by the end of the week, but now, its track appears to be changing, which may bring changes to South Carolina's weather.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Florence is now expected to make landfall near the North Carolina-South Carolina border, but then shift southwest, moving into the state and toward Georgia.

New forecast track models show the storm's path dipping lower into South Carolina.

If the storm moves through the state from east to west, there will be heavy, prolonged rain, gusty winds, and the chance of tornadoes.

Any additional changes to the forecast track could impact what Florence brings to South Carolina. However, it is expected to affect a wide area of the southeastern United States.

Forecasters said that once the storm makes landfall, Florence is anticipated to move inland, but may quickly stall, bringing heavy rains to parts of the southeast.

maxuser

Thursday

It will be hot, humid and mostly sunny Thursday. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s. Heat index values will be in the lower 100° range.

Friday

The clouds will increase Friday, there will be a chance for showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s. It will be breezy at times. Winds will be out of the north-northwest at 15-25 mph with stronger gusts.

Saturday

Windy, occasional showers and storms. High temperatures in the middle 80s. Given the current forecast track, there will be the chance for flash flooding and severe weather. River flooding will be an issue. If you if live in a flood prone area, you will need to follow the forecast closely. This will be watched over the weekend.

Sunday

Windy with heavy rain likely. High temperatures in the lower 80s. Given the current forecast track, there will continue to be a chance for flash flooding and severe weather. River flooding will be an issue. If you if live in a flood prone area, you will need to follow the forecast closely.

Stay Connected/Download the WLTX App

Download the WLTX App for Android

Download the WLTX App for Apple

You can also review the South Carolina Emergency Management Division's checklist for preparation. Again, no need to panic and run out and buy things at the grocery store. But it's just good to go ahead and look at it. There are a ton of good resources there.

© 2018 WLTX