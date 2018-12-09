Columbia, SC (WLTX) — Hurricane Florence has made landfall, and will track from North Carolina to South Carolina over the weekend.

Right now, we're expecting high winds and flooding rain, particularly over the eastern part of the coverage area. That will mean localized flash flooding and power outages.

The storm will eventually track northward afterward, but it will be much weaker then.

maxuser

Friday

The clouds will increase Friday, there will be a chance for showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s. It will be breezy at times. Winds will be out of the north-northwest at 25-35 mph with stronger gusts. A tropical storm warning is now in effect for most of the Midlands.

Saturday

Windy, occasional showers and storms. High temperatures in the middle 80s. Given the current forecast track, there will be the chance for flash flooding. River flooding will be an issue. If you if live in a flood prone area, you will need to follow the forecast closely. This will be watched over the weekend.

Sunday

Breezy with some heavy rain likely. The showers will gradually move out by the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures in the lower 80s. Given the current forecast track, there will continue to be a chance for flash flooding and severe weather. River flooding will be an issue. If you if live in a flood prone area, you will need to follow the forecast closely.

You can also review the South Carolina Emergency Management Division's checklist for preparation. Again, no need to panic and run out and buy things at the grocery store. But it's just good to go ahead and look at it. There are a ton of good resources there.

