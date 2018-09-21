Mullins, SC — Rescue teams helped two people at a home in Mullins get out of their flooded neighborhood. Video released by the National Guard shows the effort to get the two people out of the area.

Search and rescue crews in a boat came across an elderly couple that needed medical attention. The two suffered from dehydration, along with other medical conditions.

The crew on the boat had to take the couple to a small patch of land where the helicopter could land and fly them to a hospital in the Florence area.

The helicopter was manned by members of the Pennsylvania National Guard who traveled to South Carolina to help with the emergency response.

