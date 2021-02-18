Check out the photos and video below to see what life is really like in Texas right now.

TEXAS, USA — Most people have heard about the frigid, record-breaking temperatures that have taken over the state of Texas in the past week. But with no power, no heat and no water since Sunday for some, things continue to get worse.

Check out the photos and video below to see what life is really like in Texas right now.

Here in Texas, even water fountains have frozen solid. City of Richardson worker Kaleb Love is pictured below working to clear the ice:

If you thought weather conditions only happened outside the home, this photo proves you wrong:

This is how cold it is at my Apartment.



As a Texan, yes, I'm certainly not built for this. I don't even care. pic.twitter.com/FMt8imglJp — 𝐓𝐇𝐎𝐌𝐀𝐒 𝐁𝐋𝐀𝐂𝐊 ☩ (@ThomasBlackGG) February 16, 2021

Although these photos of Lake Ray in Hubbard might be beautiful, they show how intense the freezing temperatures really are:

After days and days of freezing temperatures, no power and no heat, now homes are being destroyed across the state:

Shocking! 😱 Turn up the volume!



Pipes busted from freezing. (Denton, Texas)

Please, If you are in Texas and you have not done so, let a couple of faucets drip until the freeze is over! #TexasFreeze #Texas #Denton pic.twitter.com/PE9Fy9jv7w — Anas Alhajji (@anasalhajji) February 15, 2021

Due to boiling water notices and many homes without water at all, many have turned to snow for their water source:

If home conditions are bad, some have had to take to dangerous roads to escape the cold and find a warming shelter:

This was Houston, Texas on February 15, 2021. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/QOSDIMikVI — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) February 17, 2021

The elements have found their way indoors. Many Texas are dealing with pipes that have burst:

Going indoors to escape the cold? Think again.

hey from me and my LITERAL FROZEN TOILET pic.twitter.com/gvu5hHjYG3 — molls! DM IF UNF (@gldencherry_) February 15, 2021

This Belton neighborhood has a long uphill curving road to get to the houses. Thursday morning, about a dozen or more people grabbed pickaxes and shovels and cleared the whole thing by hand.

Neighbors use pickaxes and shovels to clear roadways 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

Check out the photo galleries below for even more Icy, snowy conditions. These photos will make you feel cold, even if you're one of the lucky few who still has heat.

Icy weather conditions 1/75

2/75

3/75

4/75

5/75

6/75

7/75

8/75

9/75

10/75

11/75

12/75

13/75

14/75

15/75

16/75

17/75

18/75

19/75

20/75

21/75

22/75

23/75

24/75

25/75

26/75

27/75

28/75

29/75

30/75

31/75

32/75

33/75

34/75

35/75

36/75

37/75

38/75

39/75

40/75

41/75

42/75

43/75

44/75

45/75

46/75

47/75

48/75

49/75

50/75

51/75

52/75

53/75

54/75

55/75

56/75

57/75

58/75

59/75

60/75

61/75

62/75

63/75

64/75

65/75

66/75

67/75

68/75

69/75

70/75

71/75

72/75

73/75

74/75

75/75 1 / 75

Your Photos: Snow across Central Texas 1/60

2/60

3/60

4/60

5/60

6/60

7/60

8/60

9/60

10/60

11/60

12/60

13/60

14/60

15/60

16/60

17/60

18/60

19/60

20/60

21/60

22/60

23/60

24/60

25/60

26/60

27/60

28/60

29/60

30/60

31/60

32/60

33/60

34/60

35/60

36/60

37/60

38/60

39/60

40/60

41/60

42/60

43/60

44/60

45/60

46/60

47/60

48/60

49/60

50/60

51/60

52/60

53/60

54/60

55/60

56/60

57/60

58/60

59/60

60/60 1 / 60