COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a hot and dry weekend across the Midlands, the area could use some relief. A front will move into the area from the north on Monday afternoon, providing some brief relief to a few people, however the hot and dry conditions will return for the rest of the week.

Monday morning will start off sunny and dry with temperatures in the low 70s. Clouds will begin to build in the early afternoon with the chance for an isolated shower or storm beginning around 2 pm and lasting through the early evening. Temperatures Monday afternoon will still be hot, especially where rain does not fall, and will top out in the low 90s.

WLTX

Dry conditions will return for Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures a few degrees "cooler" than Monday, but still around the 90 degree mark.

A large area of high pressure will regain control midweek, increasing the heat and bringing temperatures back well above average. It will also keep conditions dry through the middle part of the week. By Thursday, temperatures will be back in the mid to upper 90s.

WLTX

Temperatures will still be a few degrees cooler and in the low 90s on Friday with an isolated chance for rain as a second cold front pushes through. This front will be much more noticeable than the first one this week, and temperatures will take a dive into the low 80s for the weekend.

WLTX