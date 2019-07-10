COLUMBIA, S.C. — Monday has started off mostly cloudy and with some light rain in some places across the Midlands. These mostly cloudy conditions will persist throughout the day with the continued chance of an isolated shower into the overnight hours. This precipitation comes from a weak front set up along the coast, which is triggering some heavier showers from Jacksonville up through Charleston.

A cold front to the west is bringing some heavy rain and storms from the Ohio River Valley down through Louisiana. As the front approaches the Southeast much of the precipitation will fade away, leaving just an isolated chance for rain as the cold front crosses the Midlands Monday night.

Tuesday, the front will be well to the south, but conditions will remain mostly cloudy and with a small chance for a stray shower due to cold air damming setting up, also known as the wedge. This happens when high pressure to the north forces cold air south at the surface, while warm air in the upper atmosphere moves north, keeping skies mostly cloudy.

How high temperatures get Tuesday will all depend on how strong the cold air damming setup is. If the cold air damming becomes a little stronger, temperatures will struggle to reach the mid 70s. However, if the setup is weaker, temperatures will be closer to the low 80s.

No matter the temperature, only some lucky people will get rain. Models show only trace amounts accumulating through Tuesday evening, with higher amounts down along the coast.

As we look ahead to Wednesday, the first day of the South Carolina State Fair, the wedge set up will begin to dissipate and skies will become partly sunny into the afternoon time hours. Temperatures will be comfortable and in the 70s for much of the day with highs right around 80°. Once the sun sets, temperatures will drop into the 70s during the evening.

