COLUMBIA, S.C. — Temperatures across the Midlands were back in the mid 90s on Monday afternoon with dry conditions. Unfortunately, the unseasonably hot and dry weather will stick around for Tuesday, with plenty of sunshine and highs back in the mid 90s across the Southeast.

Thankfully, relief from this heat is only one day away. A cold front to the north will move down through South Carolina overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning, bringing much cooler and drier weather.

There is a very small chance of an isolated shower or storm into early Wednesday morning as the front pushes through, but that threat will quickly diminish Wednesday afternoon as skies clear.

Highs on Wednesday are forecast in the low 80s, which will be more than a 10 degree temperature drop from highs we have on Tuesday afternoon. Conditions will also remain dry Wednesday afternoon.

The cooler, more seasonable temperatures will stay in the Midlands for the rest of the work week. Thursday morning lows will be in the low 60s to upper 50s in some places across the Palmetto State.

Thursday afternoon is forecast to be the coolest across the region. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s in the northern Midlands to the low 80s across the rest of the region.

Friday will be a similar story with temperatures topping off in the mid 80s and plenty of sunshine.

Unfortunately, the seasonable temperatures are not forecast to last very long. By the weekend, temperatures will be back around the 90° mark. No considerable rain is in the forecast for the next week as well, leaving much of the state in abnormally dry conditions.